Press Conferences

14:34 18.01.2022

Bill on amendments to legislation on cash registers should be passed soon – Dpty Economy Minister

2 min read

KYIV. Jan 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – A bill amending the legislation on work with payment transactions recorders should be passed in the near future, Deputy Economy Minister Ihor Diadiura has said.

"I am sure it will be done soon," he said.

According to him, the bill should include an amendment to exempt entrepreneurs from fines for some violations.

"I heard about this initiative by Danylo Hetmantsev [Head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on finance, taxation and customs policy], that those who establish payment transactions recorders prior to February 1 will be partially exempted from fines. As far as I understand, it is proposed not to find fault with violations from some fines. However, this does not mean at all that a fiscal check can not be issued," the deputy economy minister said.

In general, the bill should remove the existing inaccuracies when working with payment transactions recorders. In particular, the document should oblige all payment systems to issue fiscal checks in the prescribed form.

"The current law exempts from the need to apply payment transactions recorders when trading in the market for cash. This is an old provision, in my opinion. Both a bank card and payment via QR should be accepted in our markets," Diadiura said.

