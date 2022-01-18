Press Conferences

13:44 18.01.2022

Ukrainian entrepreneurs register 160,000 payment transactions recorders from beginning of 2022 – Dpty Economy Minister

1 min read

KYIV. Jan 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Since the beginning of 2022, entrepreneurs of Ukraine have registered 160,000 payment transactions recorders, Deputy Economy Minister Ihor Diadiura has said.

"I want to thank the entrepreneurs, as 160,000 payment transactions recorders were placed. We had a problem for about a week that they stopped accepting the card and accepted only cash. I want to warn you that a fine of UAH 8,500 is provided for this," he said during a press conference titled "Three weeks with cash registers: situation unstable" at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

At the same time, according to Head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on finance, taxation and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev, at present the total number of registered in payment transactions recorders exceeds 250,000.

"Since the beginning of 2022, the average number of fiscal checks issued per day is about 5.5 million. Year on year, this figure increased by 4.6 million (511% more)," he said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Tags: #cash #registers #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:45 18.01.2022
USPA more than triples volume of dredging with its own fleet in 2021

USPA more than triples volume of dredging with its own fleet in 2021

15:20 18.01.2022
Rules for using payment transactions recorders in e-commerce rather shaky – tax consultant

Rules for using payment transactions recorders in e-commerce rather shaky – tax consultant

14:34 18.01.2022
Bill on amendments to legislation on cash registers should be passed soon – Dpty Economy Minister

Bill on amendments to legislation on cash registers should be passed soon – Dpty Economy Minister

14:11 13.01.2022
Klitschko assesses searches in Chernihiv as political pressure on local govt

Klitschko assesses searches in Chernihiv as political pressure on local govt

15:24 28.12.2021
Fragolino wine drinks produced in Ukraine do not correspond to declared content, economic codes – Ukrspozhyv-kontrol

Fragolino wine drinks produced in Ukraine do not correspond to declared content, economic codes – Ukrspozhyv-kontrol

17:57 17.12.2021
Business needs to develop decarbonization strategies to attract funding – Deputy PM

Business needs to develop decarbonization strategies to attract funding – Deputy PM

16:30 10.12.2021
Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

14:53 10.12.2021
Wine industry reprs will hold specialized forum in Odesa in May 2022

Wine industry reprs will hold specialized forum in Odesa in May 2022

18:22 09.12.2021
Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

14:03 09.12.2021
Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

"Drinking Water of Ukraine": why this problem needs adequate financing

Medical tourism experts expect increase in flow of foreigners to Ukraine in 2022

Bad habits, cardiovascular diseases increase risks of post-COVID-19 syndrome most – experts

Ex-ECA employees collectively turned to the Prime Minister and asked to respond to problems in the agency

Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

Ukraine counting on holding Children's Chess Olympiad in coming years – Chess Federation president

Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

Sales of so-called 'gray' equipment, electronics in Ukraine in year of pandemic 12% down to UAH 18 bln – study

People who come through COVID-19 should not 'inflate balloons' - experts

Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD