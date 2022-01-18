Ukrainian entrepreneurs register 160,000 payment transactions recorders from beginning of 2022 – Dpty Economy Minister

KYIV. Jan 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Since the beginning of 2022, entrepreneurs of Ukraine have registered 160,000 payment transactions recorders, Deputy Economy Minister Ihor Diadiura has said.

"I want to thank the entrepreneurs, as 160,000 payment transactions recorders were placed. We had a problem for about a week that they stopped accepting the card and accepted only cash. I want to warn you that a fine of UAH 8,500 is provided for this," he said during a press conference titled "Three weeks with cash registers: situation unstable" at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

At the same time, according to Head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on finance, taxation and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev, at present the total number of registered in payment transactions recorders exceeds 250,000.

"Since the beginning of 2022, the average number of fiscal checks issued per day is about 5.5 million. Year on year, this figure increased by 4.6 million (511% more)," he said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.