Press Conferences

15:24 28.12.2021

Fragolino wine drinks produced in Ukraine do not correspond to declared content, economic codes – Ukrspozhyv-kontrol

3 min read

KYIV. Dec 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Fragolino wine drinks produced by the Odesavynprom winery (Odesa) do not correspond to the declared content and codes of the Ukrainian Classification of Goods of Foreign Economic Activity, due to this, these products are sold in stores at half the price of the minimum retail price, and the state budget receives less funds from the payment of excise tax from them.

This was announced by Head of the Ukrspozhyv-kontrol Ukrainian public union Maksym Honchar at a press conference held at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"We sent a request to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which assigns the economic activity codes, and received an answer that the Fragolino wine drinks produced by Odesavynprom have the code 2206 00 310 0 (cider and perry). If they are assigned this code, they pay to the budget UAH 1.06 from each bottle, not UAH 8.02, as for the code 'other fermented drinks,'" Honchar said.

In turn, analyst of alcohol production Olesia Lekhova said during a press conference that according to the results of isotope examination of sparkling drinks of the Fragolino variety, carried out in Italy and France, they contain alcohol obtained by fermentation of beet sugar, which does not correspond to the content indicated on the drink label.

Honchar also added that, according to Ukrainian legislation, cider and perry cannot contain the wine material that is present in the Fragolino drink.

"There is a confirmation from the Institute of Forensic Expertise that this product belongs to the economic activity category 'other fermented drinks.' We see that the state budget loses tens of millions of hryvnias annually from the sale of such drinks, (and the labels on these drinks) mislead the consumer, because they write one thing (on the label), and (drinks) are another product," the head of Ukrspozhyv-kontrol said.

In addition, the minimum retail price of this alcoholic drink under the economic activity code "other fermented drinks" is UAH 109 per bottle, and it is sold in retail chains for UAH 55-65.

"We have a discrepancy between the results of the examination and the economic activity code. On this fact, we will contact the State Fiscal Service with this information and the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine due to the content of wine material in the product, which, according to the economic activity code 'cider and perry,' should not be there at all," the head of the union said.

As reported, Kaplor 7 LLC (Odesa) in September 2021 privatized the state winery Odesavynprom for UAH 234.9 million.

PrJSC Odesavynprom is engaged in production of cognacs, still and sparkling wines under the brands French Boulevard and Guliev Wines, and also provides its facilities for bottling Crimean brands.

Tags: #falsificate #conference #wine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:38 27.12.2021
Scientific-practical seminar of winemaking. History and modernity of Ukrainian winemaking in Kyiv region

Scientific-practical seminar of winemaking. History and modernity of Ukrainian winemaking in Kyiv region

17:57 17.12.2021
Business needs to develop decarbonization strategies to attract funding – Deputy PM

Business needs to develop decarbonization strategies to attract funding – Deputy PM

16:30 10.12.2021
Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

14:53 10.12.2021
Wine industry reprs will hold specialized forum in Odesa in May 2022

Wine industry reprs will hold specialized forum in Odesa in May 2022

18:22 09.12.2021
Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

14:03 09.12.2021
Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

17:50 08.12.2021
Medical tourism experts expect increase in flow of foreigners to Ukraine in 2022

Medical tourism experts expect increase in flow of foreigners to Ukraine in 2022

16:15 07.12.2021
Bad habits, cardiovascular diseases increase risks of post-COVID-19 syndrome most – experts

Bad habits, cardiovascular diseases increase risks of post-COVID-19 syndrome most – experts

16:07 03.12.2021
Ex-ECA employees collectively turned to the Prime Minister and asked to respond to problems in the agency

Ex-ECA employees collectively turned to the Prime Minister and asked to respond to problems in the agency

21:48 02.12.2021
Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

"Drinking Water of Ukraine": why this problem needs adequate financing

Ukraine counting on holding Children's Chess Olympiad in coming years – Chess Federation president

Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

Sales of so-called 'gray' equipment, electronics in Ukraine in year of pandemic 12% down to UAH 18 bln – study

People who come through COVID-19 should not 'inflate balloons' - experts

Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

Situation in book publishing critical, requires systemic measures from the state - industry representatives

Publishers Association President Afonin complains that paying UAH 1,000 to vaccinated Ukrainians does not apply to purchase of books

EU works with Ukrainian govt to identify secondary product value chains, assess demand for them

Yekhanurov's Public Servants Training Center presented in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD