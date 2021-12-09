Press Conferences

18:22 09.12.2021

Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

2 min read

KYIV. Dec 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Roman Leschenko during the conference "Doing Agribusiness in Ukraine" named livestock, horticulture and land reclamation among the priority areas for providing state support in 2022, according to the website of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club.

"This focus has already been agreed, the funds from which these areas will be financed have been worked out. The position in terms of state support is decisive for the next calendar period, since the agricultural sector is number one industry in terms of economic growth and the formation of foreign exchange earnings," the minister emphasized.

In addition, the department plans to abolish the monopoly of notaries on the conclusion of land transactions by approving the institute of certified land surveyors.

According to Leschenko, the emphasis of state support for 2022 will be placed on small and medium-sized agricultural producers.

"In 2021, state support was aimed at niche crops, support for agricultural machinery, compensation for the loan rate. Indeed, the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program, which we worked out together with the Ministry of Economy to support farmers, became a real additional resource in the amount of more than UAH 30 billion for the agricultural sector. These funds made it possible to reinvest in production and update fixed production assets," the minister said.

In addition, during the conference, Deputy Minister of Economy Denys Kudin said that today the government's attention is focused as much as possible on the development of road, rail and river transport. He recalled that from January 1, 2022, a law will come into force, making transportation on the Dnipro River virtually free.

According to the deputy minister, another flagship infrastructure project for the government is land irrigation in southern Ukraine. The first pilot project in this direction will start in 2022 and will cover 200 hectares of land in four southern regions of the country.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the procedure for financial support of agricultural producers for 2021 with six new state programs with a total volume of UAH 500 million, including directions that stimulate buckwheat and potato production.

Tags: #precision #conference #agriculture
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:30 10.12.2021
Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

14:53 10.12.2021
Wine industry reprs will hold specialized forum in Odesa in May 2022

Wine industry reprs will hold specialized forum in Odesa in May 2022

14:03 09.12.2021
Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

17:50 08.12.2021
Medical tourism experts expect increase in flow of foreigners to Ukraine in 2022

Medical tourism experts expect increase in flow of foreigners to Ukraine in 2022

16:15 07.12.2021
Bad habits, cardiovascular diseases increase risks of post-COVID-19 syndrome most – experts

Bad habits, cardiovascular diseases increase risks of post-COVID-19 syndrome most – experts

16:07 03.12.2021
Ex-ECA employees collectively turned to the Prime Minister and asked to respond to problems in the agency

Ex-ECA employees collectively turned to the Prime Minister and asked to respond to problems in the agency

21:48 02.12.2021
Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

Investments in agricultural research increase added value by an average of 32 times - KSE professor

17:30 25.11.2021
Ukraine counting on holding Children's Chess Olympiad in coming years – Chess Federation president

Ukraine counting on holding Children's Chess Olympiad in coming years – Chess Federation president

14:08 25.11.2021
Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

Council of Honorary Citizens of Kyiv concerned by possible adoption of bill on capital in current version

12:33 24.11.2021
Sales of so-called 'gray' equipment, electronics in Ukraine in year of pandemic 12% down to UAH 18 bln – study

Sales of so-called 'gray' equipment, electronics in Ukraine in year of pandemic 12% down to UAH 18 bln – study

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

People who come through COVID-19 should not 'inflate balloons' - experts

Some 5-7% of those who come through COVID could have post-COVID syndrome

Situation in book publishing critical, requires systemic measures from the state - industry representatives

Publishers Association President Afonin complains that paying UAH 1,000 to vaccinated Ukrainians does not apply to purchase of books

EU works with Ukrainian govt to identify secondary product value chains, assess demand for them

Yekhanurov's Public Servants Training Center presented in Kyiv

'Green' electricity producers receive UAH 16.3 bln out of UAH 19.3 bln from Ukrenergo eurobonds - Guaranteed Buyer

Funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds do not cover all debts to RES generation for 2020-2021 - ex-head of Guaranteed Buyer

Oschadbank on Nov 12 sends UAH 5.6 bln out of UAH 19.3 bln of funds from Ukrenergo eurobonds to RES producers

Berlin attorney joins Medvedchuk's defense team

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD