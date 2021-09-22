Press Conferences

12:41 22.09.2021

Rally against arrest of Ukrainians in occupied Crimea planned to be held in Moscow

2 min read

KYIV. Sept 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – On September 24, it is planned to hold a rally in Moscow against the arrest of Ukrainian citizens in the Russia-occupied Crimea, said director of the International Association Institute for National Policy, lawyer and political expert Yuriy Shulipa.

"Why exactly at 14:00 on September 24? It's being done on purpose so that all those who control the repression, torture, murder and everything else can see that there is a group of citizens who are not indifferent to the problem of the Crimean Tatars. Indeed, there are more than enough of those who want to take part in this rally," Shulipa said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, the protest rally is planned to be held in Moscow, on Lubyanskaya Square, near the Solovetsky Stone memorial.

"On September 21, 2021, a notice was filed for a public event. It has already been officially submitted to the Moscow government. The direct organizers of this public event are a well-known civic activist in Moscow and a defender of representatives of the Crimean Tatar people Vera Lavreshina and public activist, PhD in chemistry Semyon Bersenev," said Shulipa.

He stressed that it is important to show that "there are people in Moscow itself who are against Russian aggression, against the occupation of Crimea."

"The demands put forward by the participants of the public event, they are precisely aimed at making, or rather, reminding Russia, as an occupying power (this is all indicated in the UN resolution), to stop torture, politically motivated repression and immediately release all those who are imprisoned, are being held in custody for political reasons," the expert explained.

Shulipa noted that about 100 people are expected to participate in the rally. At the same time, he pointed out that permission for the rally is still pending.

"There are no grounds for refusal. That is, everything has been submitted according to the law, in accordance with their current legislation. Nevertheless, I believe that everything can be," he said.

Tags: #conference #moscow
