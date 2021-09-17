Press Conferences

Naftogaz to modernizes state CHPPs transferred to it using modern biotechnologies - Riabchyn

KYIV. Sept 17 (Energy Reform) - NJSC Naftogaz will modernize six combined heat and power plants (CHPP) transferred to it from the State Property Fund, taking into account the latest biotechnologies, Oleksiy Riabchyn, the advisor to the chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy on the development of low-carbon business and the European Green Deal, said.

"If we look at the state of these CHPPs, the equipment is outdated, still Soviet. Of course, now the main task is to enter normally and pass the heating season, but then the question will arise of how to modernize them. I would like to note that any modernization will already take into account all biotechnologies that exist in the world. We will no longer modernize with the technologies of the century before last," Riabchyn said during a round table within the Green Deal project on the topic "Ukrainian biomethane: how to dispose of the potential of bioenergetics" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

At the same time, he noted that against the background of decarbonization and the active aspiration of the company to this, as well as its support for the law on the development of biomethane, the transfer of state-owned CHPPs to the company is an important factor.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at the beginning of August transferred to NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy the stakes (over 99%) of Dniprovska CHPP, Mykolaiv CHPP, Kryvy Rih CHPP, Kherson CHPP, Odesa CHPP, as well as the integrated property complex of the state enterprise Severodonetsk CHPP.

Naftogaz Ukrainy exercises all the rights of a shareholder in relation to the joint-stock companies, in particular, regarding participation in general meetings of shareholders, election of members of supervisory boards.

