Press Conferences

16:40 16.09.2021

Feed-in-Premium tariff for RES may be primarily of interest to bioenergy enterprises – BAU head

3 min read

KYIV. Sept 16 (Energy Reform) - The Feed-in-Premium tariff system for producers of "green" electricity will be of interest primarily to bioenergy enterprises, but the Ministry of Energy's bill on this system needs to be improved, Heorhiy Heletukha, the head of the Bioenergy Association of Ukraine (BAU), says.

"In general, we see a prospect in this bill. Perhaps even it is interesting primarily for bioenergy. Therefore, the first step towards the transition to this tariff is to leave the balancing group of Guaranteed Buyer. And it will be easier for bioenergy companies to do this by comparison with solar and wind power generation, because we are more stable," he said at a press conference entitled "Green Tasks for Parliament" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, this bill could have been very relevant a year ago, when there was a low level of settlements with "green" generation, from which bioenergy suffered to a greater extent, feeling an acute shortage of funds for the purchase of raw materials.

At the same time, Heletukha noted that the enterprises of the association as a whole support the bill, but "there are several points that were not pleasant".

"For example, the basic bill stipulates that auctions will give a contract for 20 years. In this bill, if you won the auction, and after that you want to go for contracts for difference, then the term is already 15 years. I think that this is somewhat incorrect - five years have been lost somewhere," the association head noted, adding that the association sent its proposals, including technical amendments, to the ministry.

In turn, the head of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association, Andriy Konechenkov, also supported the bill, but noted the presence of several risks in it.

"If a company left the Guaranteed Buyer balancing group, but it did not manage to sell as it wanted, then it can go back. But this is not spelled out in the bill," he noted.

He also said that in fact the bill concerns large companies.

"Both wind and solar power plants are responsible for imbalances. But if a small company leaves the Guaranteed Buyer balancing group, it will not be able to answer for them, they will cost much more than the cost of electricity that the company can sell," Konechenkov said.

According to him, it is necessary to continue the discussion on the draft law in order to regulate its norms as much as possible.

Tags: #rate #conference #generation #res
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:41 16.09.2021
Political experts see Terekhov as winner of mayoral elections in Kharkiv

Political experts see Terekhov as winner of mayoral elections in Kharkiv

12:47 16.09.2021
Bioenergy Association calls for creation of biofuel exchange in Ukraine

Bioenergy Association calls for creation of biofuel exchange in Ukraine

19:38 15.09.2021
Ukrainian chess players to take part in European Club Championship, Women's World Championship

Ukrainian chess players to take part in European Club Championship, Women's World Championship

18:46 15.09.2021
Judgment in favor of NFP in case of shutting down TIU Canada SPP to create dangerous precedent in Ukraine – attorneys

Judgment in favor of NFP in case of shutting down TIU Canada SPP to create dangerous precedent in Ukraine – attorneys

17:15 14.09.2021
Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV plans to dub, voice over 50 films, 100 trailers in Ukrainian in 2021

Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV plans to dub, voice over 50 films, 100 trailers in Ukrainian in 2021

16:50 14.09.2021
Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV is for introduction of liability for viewing pirated content, restriction of operation of Russian streaming services in country

Ukrainian OTT platform SWEET.TV is for introduction of liability for viewing pirated content, restriction of operation of Russian streaming services in country

14:29 10.09.2021
Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

Future parliamentary elections may be either early or after presidential elections - political expert

17:28 08.09.2021
Crisis in Ukrainian horse breeding caused by illegal lease of land of stud farms - association

Crisis in Ukrainian horse breeding caused by illegal lease of land of stud farms - association

14:39 27.08.2021
Ukraine has had favorable geopolitical situation during 30 years - political expert

Ukraine has had favorable geopolitical situation during 30 years - political expert

13:47 20.08.2021
Servant of People, Opposition Platform for Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor pass to Verkhovna Rada – poll

Servant of People, Opposition Platform for Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor pass to Verkhovna Rada – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Ukrainian Wikipedians have published a book dedicated to Mask and Bandera

Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

Some 27% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again, 15% for Poroshenko – Rating poll

Third of Ukrainian citizens would like to work abroad – Rating poll

Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO is dominant vector of foreign policy according to citizens - Rating poll

Ukraine's independence proclamation would be supported today by 80% of citizens – Rating opinion poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD