Ukrainian chess players to take part in European Club Championship, Women's World Championship

KYIV. Sept 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Chess players of the GRECO club, Kyiv Chess Federation and the Ukrainian national team, Anna Muzychuk, Maria Muzychuk, Yulia Osmak, Natalia Buksa will take part in the European Club Championship and the Women's World Chess Championship, Vice-President of the Ukrainian Chess Federation Pavlo Kuftyriov and coach of the Ukrainian women's national team Mykhailo Brodsky said.

"It is not the first year that we have been trying to win the European Club Chess Championship. Due to COVID-19 that slightly neutralized the plans for offline chess, two years ago our team was second, won silver medals, the last time, when there were already online competitions, unfortunately, we did not win in the last round important match and became, as far as I understand, fifth. This is not the first tournament of our women's team, which is based on the national team of Ukraine, the most leading chess players of Ukraine," Kuftyriov said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

He believes the GRECO, Kyiv Chess Federation club, has a chance to win.

Brodsky, coach of the GRECO, Kyiv Chess Federation club, and coach of the Ukrainian women's national team, said that immediately after the European Club Championship, Ukrainian chess players will go to the World Team Championship.

"It so happened that this autumn is a very tight schedule: at first there was nothing due to COVID-19, but now there are several very important tournaments in a row. I also hope that following the results of these other competitions, we will have something positive to say to the fans and show them as well," Brodsky said.

In turn, Ukrainian chess player, three-time world champion among women and three-time European champion among women, Anna Muzychuk said the team includes not only the strongest players in Ukraine, but also some of the strongest in the world, so the athletes will fight for the highest places in both competitions.