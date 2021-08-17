Press Conferences

15:51 17.08.2021

Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

KYIV. Aug 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 54.6% of Ukrainians consider it harmful for Ukraine to receive a loan from the EU in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion under obligations to allow huge salaries for members of the supervisory boards of state-owned companies, which include many foreigners, to give foreigners an opportunity to procure medicines for Ukraine, to appoint approved people as heads of the tax, customs and judicial system, according to the results of the monitoring survey of the population of Ukraine "Dynamics of socio-political attitudes and assessments of the population of Ukraine" by the Social Monitoring Center.

According to the survey presented at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday, 19.3% of respondents consider this to be neither useful nor harmful. Some 13% called it useful, and 13.1% did not answer the question.

Some 75.5% of respondents do not support the obligations that the Ukrainian authorities undertook in the agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the introduction of market prices for gas and heat for the population. Some 14.7% support the initiative, and 9.8% found it difficult to answer the question.

Some 82.7% indicated that they do not agree that the Ukrainian authorities, within the agreements with the IMF, undertake an obligation to reduce the number of schools and teachers. Some 9.4% agree with this and 7.9% did not answer the question.

Some 65.8% of respondents noted that they do not agree with the fact that, within the agreements with the IMF, the Ukrainian authorities undertake obligations to continue the reform of the health care system, known as the "Ulana Suprun Reform." Some 20.4% of those surveyed agree with this and 13.8% found it difficult to answer.

Some 7.7% of respondents believe that the Ukrainian government is completely independent in its economic policy, 42.6% – "in some issues – independent, in others – it is influenced by other countries and international organizations," 42.8% – "completely dependent on the influence of other countries and international organizations." Some 6.9% found it difficult to answer.

Some 15.2% answered that inviting foreign citizens to work at Ukrainian authorities (Cabinet of Ministers, regional heads) and to manage Ukrainian state-owned companies (Ukrzaliznytsia, Naftogaz, etc.) was useful (15.2%). Some 28.4% indicated that neither useful nor harmful and 46.6% – harmful. Some 9.8% did not answer the question.

The survey was conducted from August 2 to August 11, 2021. Some 3,012 respondents took part in it. The method of collecting information is a personal interview at the place of residence of the respondent, the standard deviation is from 1.1% to 1.9%.

17:46 17.08.2021
Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

17:36 17.08.2021
Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

16:32 17.08.2021
National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

16:31 17.08.2021
Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

15:20 17.08.2021
Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

15:07 17.08.2021
Highest level of trust of Ukrainians enjoyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces, ATO veterans, volunteers, doctors, NGOs – poll

13:57 17.08.2021
Over 40% of Ukrainians support early presidential, parliamentary elections – poll

15:11 12.08.2021
Some 29% of Ukrainians never visit Kharkiv, but every third would like to live there – poll

14:09 10.08.2021
Restaurant Dacha in Odesa should be added to register of cultural heritage – experts

16:55 09.08.2021
Ukrainian beekeepers may run out of honey by end of year, in warehouses by end of winter – opinion

Interfax-Ukraine
