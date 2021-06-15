Press Conferences

15:36 15.06.2021

Almost half of Ukrainians use Ukrainian at home – poll

KYIV. June 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – About 48.6% of Ukrainians use mainly Ukrainian for communication in everyday life, another 24.2% of citizens use both Ukrainian and Russian in everyday life with the same frequency, according to the results of the survey entitled "Dynamics of socio-political mood and assessments of the population of Ukraine" held from May 26 to June 8, which were presented at the Interfax-Ukraine press center on Tuesday.

Thus, 33.5% of respondents use exclusively Ukrainian for everyday communication, another 15.1 use Ukrainian more often than other languages.

Some 24.2% of citizens use both Ukrainian and Russian with the same frequency. Another 14.1% use mainly Russian in everyday life, and only 12.3% communicate exclusively in Russian in everyday life. About 0.5 Ukrainians use other languages for communication in everyday life.

At the same time, the number of Ukrainians who want to receive information from the media exclusively in the Ukrainian language is 23.5% of the total number of citizens of our country for television programs and 18.1% for print media, and mainly in Ukrainian - 18.1% for TV programs and 13.3% for print media.

Another 38.9% of Ukrainians are ready to watch TV programs in both Ukrainian and Russian with approximately the same frequency, and 36.1% are ready to read print media in both languages.

About the same number of Ukrainians want to watch TV programs and read publications mainly in Russian - 11% for TV and 11.1% for print media, and only in Russian - 7% for TV programs and 8.5% for print media.

Some 0.1% of Ukrainians are ready to consume information in other languages from TV programs, 0.8% from print media.

At the same time, 1.4% of respondents do not watch TV programs in any language, and 10.3% do not read printed publications.

The public opinion poll was conducted from May 26 to June 8, 2021 by the Social Monitoring Center by the method of personal interviews at the place of residence of the respondent in all regions of Ukraine (except for the temporarily uncontrolled territory). A total of 3,004 respondents were interviewed. The sampling error does not exceed 1.9%.

