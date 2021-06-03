Ukreximbank puts up 16 real estate objects for sale through OpenMarket worth UAH 1 bln

KYIV. June 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The state-owned Ukreximbank (Kyiv) began selling non-core assets received as repayment of non-performing loans (NPL), in particular, it put up for sale 16 lots of real estate in Kyiv and regional centers with a total value of UAH 1 billion, Head of Restructuring and Recovery Department of Ukreximbank Oleh Lazovsky has said.

"For the first time in the history of Ukreximbank, it begins the sale of non-core assets. These are mainly real estate, which the bank received as repayment of debt on NPL over ten years [...] Some 16 lots have already been put up for sale through the SETAM trading system in the amount of over UAH 1 billion," he said at a press conference hosted by Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Lazovsky, these objects were acquired by the bank in ownership back in 2009-2013, but the bank did not take measures to sell them.

Managing Partner of the National Electronic Stock Exchange Yevhenia Bozhko said that six out of 16 objects are located in Kyiv, and the rest are located in the regional centers of Ukraine, including Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Uzhgorod, Poltava, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv.

"There are three architectural monuments in our pool of assets in Kyiv [...] One of the architectural monuments is an object with an area of 5,400 square meters in the very center of Podil [...] At present, it is an office center," Bozhko said.

According to her, two more architectural monuments are located in the center of Kyiv, not far from the Independence Square (Maidan), and have a three-century history. The windows of one of the buildings overlook Mala Zhytomyrska Street, and the second – Sofiyivska Square, Bozhko said.

She said that the auction for the sale of 16 lots will be held on June 29 through the electronic platform OpenMarket of the state-owned enterprise SETAM and the acceptance of applications has already started.

Lazovsky added that Ukreximbank will hold such auctions in the future.

Ukreximbank was established in 1992, its sole owner is the state.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of January 1, 2021, Ukreximbank ranked third in terms of total assets (UAH 246.877 billion) among 73 banks operating in the country.