Era of uncertainty starts in Ukraine – political scientist

KYIV. May 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko believes that an era of uncertainty and acceleration of crisis processes is coming in Ukraine.

"We are entering an era of uncertainty, an era of acceleration of the socio-political and economic crisis, as well as, to some extent, the deconstruction of the Ukrainian political machine," Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

In turn, political expert, co-founder of the National Platform "Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration" Oleh Sahakyan believes that institutions are collapsing in the country due to lack of reform.

Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov said that in Ukraine, as in all states of the former USSR, the post-Soviet stage of development of statehood is coming to an end. "The only question is what methods of revision and where to enter, because from the post-Soviet stage you can enter different regimes, types of oligarchic system. [...] In Ukraine, this is a fairly real, albeit oligarchic, democratic consensus [...] You can reach a new democratic consensus. The question is how to get out. Are we centralizing oligarchization by going through this de-oligarchization," he said.