05.05.2021

Zelensky, Boiko lead rating of candidates for presidential elections – poll

KYIV. May 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The rating of politicians for whom Ukrainian citizens are ready to vote in the presidential elections is headed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Yuriy Boiko.

These are the results of a poll conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group, which were presented at an online press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to the poll, 23.8% of respondents, who will vote and have made their choice, will support Zelensky in the presidential elections. Some 18.2% of respondents are ready to vote for Boiko.

Some 17.4% of respondents are ready to vote for leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, 12.4% of respondents are ready to vote for leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko, 6.4% of respondents are ready to vote for leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko, Volodymyr Groysman (the Ukrainian strategy of Groysman party) is supported by 5.1%, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov is supported by 4.6%, Serhiy Prytula (a member of the Holos party) is supported by 2.9%, Oleh Liashko (Oleh Liashko's radical party) is supported by 1.8% and Oleh Tiahnybok (leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda) is supported by 1.3% of respondents.

The poll was conducted form April 27 to May 2, 2021 in all regions of Ukraine, except for Crimea and the occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Some 1,220 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed by the face-to-face method at the place of residence of the respondents (at home). The statistical error does not exceed 3%.

