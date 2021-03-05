Almost half of Ukrainians speak only Ukrainian in everyday life - opinion poll

(paragraphs 3-9 of news item issued on March 4 have been added)

KYIV. March 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 48.4% of Ukrainians prefer speaking Ukrainian at home, according to the data of a sociological survey of respondents conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 and presented at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, March 4.

At the same time, 23.9% of respondents speak two languages: Ukrainian and Russian. In turn, 27.3% of respondents tend to speak only Russian at home. Another 0.4% of respondents speak every other foreign language.

Also, 40.5% of respondents would like to read printed publications in Ukrainian, for 38.3% it does not matter if it is in Ukrainian or Russian, 19.4% would prefer to read in Russian.

As for watching TV programs, news releases, watching movies, concerts and live broadcasts, 40.5% would prefer to watch in Ukrainian, for 38.2% it does not matter if it is in Ukrainian or Russian, and 19.4% would watch in Russian.

In turn, 50.4% of respondents support the ban on Russian TV channels as necessary to protect the state, 41.5% consider the ban on TV channels a wrong step, 8.1% found it difficult to answer.

Some 44.1% of Ukrainians support the ban on Russian artists and some Russian films, 46.9% believe that such a ban restricts the rights of citizens, 9% found it difficult to answer.

A total of 47.2% of respondents support the ban on Russian social networks, 42.6% do not support it, and 10.2% of respondents found it difficult to answer.

Also, according to a poll, for 63.8% of Ukrainians the source of socio-political information is Ukrainian television channels, 56.8% receive information from social networks, 46.8% from Ukrainian online publications, 15% from Telegram channels, 11.3% from the radio, 11.1% from print newspapers and magazines, 8.6% from Russian television, 3% from European media, 1.6% from Russian social networks and other sources.

It is reported that in the eastern (61.4%), southern (56.6%) regions of Ukraine, as well as in the government-controlled part of Donbas (63.7%) people prefer to receive socio-political information from social networks, which is higher indicator than in other regions of Ukraine.

The sociological survey was conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 by the method of individual interviews at the place of residence among 3,017 respondents throughout Ukraine, excluding the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea. The margin of error ranges from 1.1% to 1.9%.