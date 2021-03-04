Almost half of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

KYIV. March 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 48.4% of Ukrainians prefer speaking Ukrainian at home, according to the data of a sociological survey of respondents conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 and presented at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

At the same time, 23.9% of respondents speak two languages: Ukrainian and Russian. In turn, 27.3% of respondents tend to speak only Russian at home. Another 0.4% of respondents speak every other foreign language.

The sociological survey was conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 by the method of individual interviews at the place of residence among 3,017 respondents throughout Ukraine, excluding the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea. The margin of error ranges from 1.1% to 1.9%.