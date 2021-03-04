Almost half of Ukrainians in favor of implementation of Minsk Agreements on Donbas – poll

KYIV. March 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 45.3% of Ukrainians consider it necessary to implement the Minsk Agreements to settle the conflict in Donbas, according to the data of a sociological survey of respondents conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28.

According to the sociological survey, presented at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, 28.7% of respondents advocate Ukraine's withdrawal from the negotiation process, and 26% of respondents found it difficult to answer.

The sociological survey was conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 by the method of individual interviews at the place of residence among 3,017 respondents throughout Ukraine, excluding the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea.

The margin of error ranges from 1.1% to 1.9%.