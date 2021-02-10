Some 15% of Ukrainians believe Boiko would be better PM than others – poll

KYIV. Feb 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 15.3% of Ukrainians believe that leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko would have done the best job as the head of government, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group from January 26 to February 2, 2021.

According to a sociological survey, which was released in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, answering how the respondents feel about the proposal to dismiss the current Cabinet of Ministers and form a new government, 59.1% answered that they would be in favor of it , 27.9% did not support, and 13% found it difficult to answer.

Answering who of these politicians, in their opinion, would have done a better job as head of government, 15.3% of respondents named Leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko, 11% - former Prime Minister Vlolodymyr Groysman, 10% - leader of Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko, 7.1% - current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 4.7% - fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, 4.2% - former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, 1.6% - former Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, 1.2% - acting Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko, and 24.3% answered that there were no such politicians on the list.

A total of 1,209 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed during the survey. The sample set is a multistage random one, at the last stage - a quota one. The survey method is an individual face-to-face interview at the respondent's place of residence (at home). The statistical error does not exceed 3.0%