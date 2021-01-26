Naftogaz launches Development Energy Grant Competition for UAH 5 mln

KYIV. Jan 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Representatives of the Naftogaz Group along with the Institute for Partnership and Sustainable Development, on Tuesday at Interfax-Ukraine, announced the start of the Development Energy Grant Competition for the selection of 50 projects of territorial communities and the allocation of UAH 100,000 to them.

"Communities need a modern and high-quality tool that will allow them to develop, to implement development projects that will contribute to the sustainable development of the community and the entire region. It is also interesting and important for us when our regions of production are developing in parallel with our company or at the level," head of the regional development projects department of JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia of the Naftogaz group Vitaliy Chudak said.

According to him, this issue is relevant today due to the completion of the processes of decentralization and the increase of local responsibility.

Chudak also said the projects should aim to achieve one of three sustainable development goals: good health and well-being, quality education and sustainable development of cities and communities.

"The common goal is the development of those communities with which we will work, setting benchmarks for other communities that will be familiar with successful implementation cases," head of the NGO Institute for Partnership and Sustainable Development, project management and fundraising expert Daria Mustafina said.

According to her, this competition is a good example of introducing a close connection between business, government and society and their interaction for a common goal.

The organizers of the competition said that 242 communities from 11 regions of Ukraine are already participating in its first stage, which will last until February 20, of which 90 will move on to the next stage. Six months are allotted for the implementation of the winning projects, and the presentation of the finished projects is scheduled for the end of October 2021.