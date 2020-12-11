Press Conferences

16:33 11.12.2020

Current govt in Ukraine has no experience in building relationships with international partners - opinion

2 min read

KYIV. Dec 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) –Changes in the administration of the United States of America largely shape the expectations and decisions of the Ukrainian elite and political forces, director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasev says.

"Expectations from the new United States administration, Biden, are precisely the existence of our political class, or most of it in the paradigm of external control: that everything is decided from the outside - either evil Russia and good West, or vice versa for someone else. And this paradigm shapes the expectations and decisions of the Ukrainian elite to a large extent, that are ineffective. Because we see that such a swing between external poles, they often confuse politicians and prevent Ukraine from fully realizing its national interests," the political scientist said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to create certain platforms that would be broader than political parties, and within which political elites could discuss the possibility of correlating national interests with foreign policy.

In turn, President of the Center for Innovative Consulting "KDA" Dmytro Korneichuk believes that the Ukrainian government does not defend national interests in cooperation with Western financial institutions. "When the coronavirus pandemic began, a number of states were able to agree on the restructuring of their debts with the International Monetary Fund, indicating the difficult economic situation in the country. Ukraine not only did not agree on this, but we continue to regularly pay off the loans, which make up more than half of the budget, and we take new tranches from the IMF," he said.

Korneichuk is convinced that the geopolitical position does not allow Ukraine "to play only the pro-Western card," and therefore the state needs to seek compromises with the east.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine needs to transform the existing government. "There is no more time to waste. Therefore, we must either hold early parliamentary elections, or reform the coalition within the existing parliament, form the Cabinet of Ministers of professionals. That is, we came to conclusion that professional politicians must come to power," the expert said.

Tags: #conference #opinion
