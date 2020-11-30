Press Conferences

16:06 30.11.2020

Ukrainians most trust ATO veterans, volunteers, army, doctors - poll

2 min read

KYIV. Nov 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Veterans of the ATO (now Joint Forces Operation) in Donbas enjoy the highest level of trust among the population of Ukraine, who are fully trusted or rather trusted by 68.3%, volunteers are trusted by 66.9%, the Armed Forces of Ukraine - 65.9%, doctors - 62.7%.

As evidenced by the results of a poll by the Social Monitoring Center, presented at a press conference on Monday at the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the positive balance of trust / distrust in ATO veterans is 43.9%, volunteers - 41.7%, Ukrainian Armed Forces - 37.5%, doctors - 33%. Public organizations have a negative balance of minus 7.2%, and religious organizations - minus 12.7%.

According to the poll, President Volodymyr Zelensky has the smallest negative balance among the authorities (-16.3%), whom 38.9% of respondents fully or rather trust, and 55.2% do not trust. The SBU has this negative balance of minus 24.8%, the Ministry of Health - minus 24.8%, the National Police minus 36%, the National Bank - minus 49.8%, the Cabinet of Ministers - minus 52.4%, the Verkhovna Rada - minus 59.7%.

At the same time, 50.6% of respondents generally trust their city or village head, 38.8% do not trust them. City, settlement, village councils also have a slight positive balance, 1.3%.

Among the media, Internet publications have almost the same indicator of trust and distrust. Ukrainian TV has a negative trust / distrust balance of minus 27%, radio minus 35.4%, newspapers minus 36.9%.

The survey was conducted from 18 to 26 November 2020. Sample - 3020 respondents who were interviewed by the personal interview method at their place of residence. The error is 1.1-1.9%.

Tags: #survey #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:04 30.11.2020
Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

Some 25.9% of Ukrainians ready to support Servant of People in parliamentarian elections, 22.1% - European Solidarity, 15.9% - Batkivschyna – poll

14:32 30.11.2020
Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians believe country not able to cope with COVID-19 epidemic on its own – poll

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians believe country not able to cope with COVID-19 epidemic on its own – poll

14:01 23.11.2020
Almost half Ukrainians trust Zelensky, about a third satisfied with his COVID-19 response – survey

Almost half Ukrainians trust Zelensky, about a third satisfied with his COVID-19 response – survey

13:24 23.11.2020
Second round of mayoral elections in some cities on Nov 22 held in accordance with standards, but technologies of voters' bribery used in five cities - CVU

Second round of mayoral elections in some cities on Nov 22 held in accordance with standards, but technologies of voters' bribery used in five cities - CVU

17:41 20.11.2020
Amount of claims of renewable energy generation against SOE Guaranteed Buyer reaches UAH 1 bln – solar energy association head

Amount of claims of renewable energy generation against SOE Guaranteed Buyer reaches UAH 1 bln – solar energy association head

15:15 20.11.2020
CVU records many cases of black PR before second round of elections

CVU records many cases of black PR before second round of elections

15:11 20.11.2020
Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

Ex-head of Space Agency Usov declares blocking reforms in space industry, asks President to deal with situation

14:30 20.11.2020
Mayoral candidates use weekend quarantine theme to attract voters before runoff – CVU

Mayoral candidates use weekend quarantine theme to attract voters before runoff – CVU

13:50 19.11.2020
Human rights activists propose to disband Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

Human rights activists propose to disband Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

20:37 18.11.2020
UOC-KP making every effort to have church in Ukraine independent of Moscow, Constantinople – Filaret

UOC-KP making every effort to have church in Ukraine independent of Moscow, Constantinople – Filaret

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Lockdown in Dec-Jan to postpone recovery of malls to 2019 indicators for one year and a half – expert

Vacancy of Rustler Group's malls in Ukraine may increase to 25% during possible lockdown in Dec-Jan

Demand for installation of solar power plants in 2020 drops significantly – market players

Disconnection of TIU Canada's 10.5 MW SPP located at NFP lies in plane of business dispute – solar energy association head

Annual losses of electricity in worn-out networks estimated at UAH 20 bln – EDS representative

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease should be diagnosed by primary doctors – expert

More than half of Ukrainians believe that negotiations need to be held to achieve peace in Donbas - poll

Authors of constitutional submission on NEURC members appointment expect soonest hearing in Constitutional Court

Some 28% of Ukrainians would move to live in U.S. or EU countries if granted citizenship without conditions, only 5.8% to Russia – poll

Some 57% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine to switch mainly to Ukrainian language in future – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD