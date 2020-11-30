Ukrainians most trust ATO veterans, volunteers, army, doctors - poll

KYIV. Nov 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Veterans of the ATO (now Joint Forces Operation) in Donbas enjoy the highest level of trust among the population of Ukraine, who are fully trusted or rather trusted by 68.3%, volunteers are trusted by 66.9%, the Armed Forces of Ukraine - 65.9%, doctors - 62.7%.

As evidenced by the results of a poll by the Social Monitoring Center, presented at a press conference on Monday at the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the positive balance of trust / distrust in ATO veterans is 43.9%, volunteers - 41.7%, Ukrainian Armed Forces - 37.5%, doctors - 33%. Public organizations have a negative balance of minus 7.2%, and religious organizations - minus 12.7%.

According to the poll, President Volodymyr Zelensky has the smallest negative balance among the authorities (-16.3%), whom 38.9% of respondents fully or rather trust, and 55.2% do not trust. The SBU has this negative balance of minus 24.8%, the Ministry of Health - minus 24.8%, the National Police minus 36%, the National Bank - minus 49.8%, the Cabinet of Ministers - minus 52.4%, the Verkhovna Rada - minus 59.7%.

At the same time, 50.6% of respondents generally trust their city or village head, 38.8% do not trust them. City, settlement, village councils also have a slight positive balance, 1.3%.

Among the media, Internet publications have almost the same indicator of trust and distrust. Ukrainian TV has a negative trust / distrust balance of minus 27%, radio minus 35.4%, newspapers minus 36.9%.

The survey was conducted from 18 to 26 November 2020. Sample - 3020 respondents who were interviewed by the personal interview method at their place of residence. The error is 1.1-1.9%.