Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians believe country not able to cope with COVID-19 epidemic on its own – poll

KYIV. Nov 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 62.3% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will not be able to cope with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease on its own.

According to the results of a poll by the Social Monitoring Center, presented at a press conference on Monday at the Interfax-Ukraine agency, some 20.7% of respondents believe that Ukraine is able to cope with the epidemic without the help of other countries of the world, another 17% found it difficult to answer.

In addition, some 73.2% of respondents believe that events in the country are developing in the wrong direction, while 26.8% answered that in the right direction.

The poll was conducted from November 18 to November 26, 2020. Sample is 3,020 respondents who were interviewed by the method of personal interview at their place of residence. The error is from 1.1% to 1.9%.