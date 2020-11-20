Press Conferences

14:30 20.11.2020

Mayoral candidates use weekend quarantine theme to attract voters before runoff – CVU

2 min read

KYIV. Nov 20 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Most candidates for the post of mayors in the second round of elections are using the issue of weekend quarantine in their election campaign in order to get more votes, the Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) reported.

"According to the results of the observation of СVU, the number one topic in the elections now is the weekend quarantine. That is, not the issues of roads, sewers, business entities, elevators - what the local authorities should really do. No, the weekend quarantine. This is said by the absolute majority of candidates," said CVU analyst Denys Rybachok at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

At the same time, the government has a negative attitude to this initiative.

"We have not found a single mention of where the candidates spoke positively about this, about the government's decision [on the introduction of the weekend quarantine]. Everyone speaks negatively and builds their campaign on this," the analyst said.

According to Rybachok, this first of all testifies to the lack of content of the campaign.

"Why is it profitable for candidates to speak on this topic? First of all, it is a way to mobilize their support and, in general, to get additional electoral points among small business entrepreneurs," he explained.

Rybachok noted that in fact, the Cabinet of Ministers made a kind of gift for the candidates before the second round and allowed them to talk about the coronavirus and quarantine, and not about what they are planning to do the next five years.

As reported, the government introduced a weekend quarantine for the period from November 14 to November 30.

