Press Conferences

14:27 11.11.2020

Some 57% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine to switch mainly to Ukrainian language in future – poll

2 min read

KYIV. Nov 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 57.1% believe that in the future Ukraine will switch mainly to the Ukrainian language of communication, 31.8% think that Ukraine will make Russian the second state language.

According to the results of a poll conducted from October 17 to October 24 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday, 49.8% of Ukrainians called the Russian language a historical heritage that needs to be developed, while 29,6% see it as a threat to the country's independence.

Some 52.2% of respondents believe that Ukraine should make its citizens respect the language, state symbols and national traditions. Some 38.4% of respondents see the need to find a new unifying ideology.

Some 1,502 respondents were interviewed during the study. The survey was conducted using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. The sample is representative for Ukraine as a whole and for separate five macroregions (West, Center, South, East, Donbas). The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.6%.

Tags: #conference #language
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:01 11.11.2020
Authors of constitutional submission on NEURC members appointment expect soonest hearing in Constitutional Court

Authors of constitutional submission on NEURC members appointment expect soonest hearing in Constitutional Court

14:36 11.11.2020
Some 28% of Ukrainians would move to live in U.S. or EU countries if granted citizenship without conditions, only 5.8% to Russia – poll

Some 28% of Ukrainians would move to live in U.S. or EU countries if granted citizenship without conditions, only 5.8% to Russia – poll

14:25 11.11.2020
More than half of Ukrainians believe that it is necessary to negotiate with both Russia and 'DPR/LPR' reps in order to achieve peace in Donbas – poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe that it is necessary to negotiate with both Russia and 'DPR/LPR' reps in order to achieve peace in Donbas – poll

12:58 11.11.2020
Some 49% of Ukrainians support joining EU, 41% - joining NATO – poll

Some 49% of Ukrainians support joining EU, 41% - joining NATO – poll

12:35 11.11.2020
Some 33.3% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky in presidential elections, Poroshenko has 17.3%, Tymoshenko - 11.1%, and Boiko 10.5% - KIIS poll

Some 33.3% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky in presidential elections, Poroshenko has 17.3%, Tymoshenko - 11.1%, and Boiko 10.5% - KIIS poll

19:16 10.11.2020
Lithuanian Vytautas Magnus University agrees on cooperation with three universities displaced from Donbas

Lithuanian Vytautas Magnus University agrees on cooperation with three universities displaced from Donbas

11:41 09.11.2020
Language plays decisive role for unity, future of Ukraine - language ombudsman

Language plays decisive role for unity, future of Ukraine - language ombudsman

16:33 02.11.2020
Constitutional Court denies information regarding abolition of law on Ukrainian language

Constitutional Court denies information regarding abolition of law on Ukrainian language

19:31 30.10.2020
Situation with Constitutional Court requires wise decision – political scientist

Situation with Constitutional Court requires wise decision – political scientist

18:51 29.10.2020
Discount on Tickets to Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2020 Celebrating Halloween! Hurry Up to Use the Offer

Discount on Tickets to Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2020 Celebrating Halloween! Hurry Up to Use the Offer

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Recent local elections are first, where central govt does not use administrative resource – opinion

Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

Third of voters do not take part in presidential poll - Rating

Exit poll of Rating on elections to Mariupol city council: Vadym Boichenko Bloc gets 45.6%, Opposition Platform – For Life 31.4%, Shariy Party 6.2%, Servant of the People 5.7%, Power of People 5%

Exit poll of Rating for elections of Mariupol mayor: Boichenko has 68.1%, Klymenko 22.8%

Exit poll of Rating on election of Drohobych mayor: Kuchma gets 39.5%, Vesely 25.9%, Zadorozhny 18.3%

Exit poll of Rating on election of Oleksandriya mayor in Kirovohrad region: Kuzmenko has 55.5%, Tsapiuk has 37.1%

Exit poll of rating on elections to Kyiv City Council: UDAR has 21.3%, European Solidarity 18%, Servant of the People 9.5%, Holos 7.2%, Unity 6.8%, Opposition Platform – For Life 6.7%

Exit poll of Rating on election of Kyiv mayor: Klitschko has 47.8%, Popov 8.6%, Prytula 8.3%, Vereschuk 8%

About 60% of smuggled cigarettes come through ports – State Border Guard Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD