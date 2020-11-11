Some 57% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine to switch mainly to Ukrainian language in future – poll

KYIV. Nov 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 57.1% believe that in the future Ukraine will switch mainly to the Ukrainian language of communication, 31.8% think that Ukraine will make Russian the second state language.

According to the results of a poll conducted from October 17 to October 24 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday, 49.8% of Ukrainians called the Russian language a historical heritage that needs to be developed, while 29,6% see it as a threat to the country's independence.

Some 52.2% of respondents believe that Ukraine should make its citizens respect the language, state symbols and national traditions. Some 38.4% of respondents see the need to find a new unifying ideology.

Some 1,502 respondents were interviewed during the study. The survey was conducted using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. The sample is representative for Ukraine as a whole and for separate five macroregions (West, Center, South, East, Donbas). The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.6%.