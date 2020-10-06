Most Ukrainians think life in Ukraine worsens with each new president – Survey

KYIV. Oct 6 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Olha Balakireva, the head of the Center for Social Monitoring has summed up the results of a survey, titled "Monitoring the public opinion of the population of Ukraine: assessments and moods on the eve of local elections."

"Public awareness of the crisis of power today practically unites Ukraine," Balakireva said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday during the presentation of the opinion poll.

According to the poll, in September 64.8% of respondents were unconditionally or rather agree that life in Ukraine gets worse with each successive president, 27.0% of respondents were more likely and unconditionally disagree with this statement, while 8.2% found it difficult to answer.

"For me, these results rather indicate a crisis of power as such, and a crisis of the presidency, the role of the president in society as such, because ... you see, in total, almost 65%, that is, two-thirds agreed with the statement that life gets worse with each successive president. This is a fairly common opinion, regardless of the region, although there are certain differences. But, nevertheless, more than half even in the western region (55.8%) agreed with this opinion," she said.

Some 31.7% of those polled in the western region do not agree with the statement that life becomes worse with each successive president, while 12.5% found it difficult to answer.

In the central region this opinion was supported by 66.3% of the respondents, 28.1% disagreed with it, while 5.6% found it difficult to answer.

The proposition in eastern regions of Ukraine was supported by 64.1%, while 27.8% did not support it and 8.1% found it difficult to answer.

In southern regions of Ukraine, 78.3% of respondents believe that life gets worse with each successive president, while 16% disagree and 5.7% found it difficult to answer.

On the territory of Donbas controlled by Ukraine, opinions were divided as follows: 65.9% agree with this statement, 22.5% disagree and 11.6% found it difficult to answer.

According to Balakireva, the question "do you agree that life gets worse with each new president" was included in the sociological study for the first time.

During the field stage of the study, on September 20-29, 3,014 people were interviewed by the method of personal interview at the respondent's place of residence. The standard sampling error is 1.1-1.9%.