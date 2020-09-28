Press Conferences

19:23 28.09.2020

Democratic Axe party files lawsuit due to being refused to participate in elections to Kyiv City Council

2 min read

KYIV. Sept 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Democratic Axe (Demokratychna Sokyra) political party is filing a lawsuit due to the fact that Kyiv City Territorial Election Commission did not allow it to participate in the elections to Kyiv City Council, the co-founder of the Democratic Axe party, number one on the party's electoral list in Kyiv city ​​council Yuri Hudymenko Democratic Axe.

"Now in fact, we have our hands untied. And with our hands untied, we will do exactly what we do best, namely fight. We are going to court. The decision will be made by the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, the same one that we tried and we are still trying to disband. It is headed by judge Vovk, whom we tried to prosecute for corruption. In this battle we will win, I have no doubt about that, because all the solutions that we found in similar cases in the last local elections, were adopted in favor of the parties, and not in favor of their withdrawal," Hudymenko said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

He said that the party was not allowed to participate in elections under the pretext of paying deposit from an improper legal entity.

"Two days ago, in the evening, Kyiv City Territorial Election Commission withdrew the Democratic Axe party from the elections to Kyiv City Council on the fourth attempt. As of now, we are the only party that was not allowed to participate in the elections in Kyiv. The reason, under which we were not allowed, is ridiculous and absurd. This reason lies in the fact that we have paid the deposit from an improper legal entity," Hudymenko said.

He also said that he considers this decision political.

"In my personal opinion, this decision is exclusively political. Kyiv is the center of our activity. You all know that the Democratic Axe party is one of the participants in the Movement of Resistance to Capitulation, the most active participant in street protests, one of the key street players in general. Our activity here is great, all our forces are here, we are the strongest here, here we have been working for two and a half years. During this time we have gained not only ratings, but also a reputation. This is what is under threat now," the party representative said.

Tags: #conference #elections #party
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:43 25.09.2020
Over 40% of Ivano-Frankivsk residents are ready to support current mayor in elections – poll

Over 40% of Ivano-Frankivsk residents are ready to support current mayor in elections – poll

11:14 25.09.2020
Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, For the Future leading in parties rating in local elections – poll

Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, For the Future leading in parties rating in local elections – poll

12:25 21.09.2020
Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

12:03 21.09.2020
Servant of the People plans to take first place in elections in Kyiv on party lists – Korniyenko

Servant of the People plans to take first place in elections in Kyiv on party lists – Korniyenko

13:20 16.09.2020
European Solidarity to support incumbent Kyiv mayor Klitschko in mayoral elections - Chairman of city party's organization Prokopiv

European Solidarity to support incumbent Kyiv mayor Klitschko in mayoral elections - Chairman of city party's organization Prokopiv

15:01 14.09.2020
Trukhanov leading in Odesa mayoral election – KIIS survey

Trukhanov leading in Odesa mayoral election – KIIS survey

12:04 12.09.2020
Proposed amendments to decree on local elections in Ukraine fully comply with Minsk package of measures – Kostin following meeting of Normandy Four's advisers

Proposed amendments to decree on local elections in Ukraine fully comply with Minsk package of measures – Kostin following meeting of Normandy Four's advisers

17:26 11.09.2020
Poroshenko's lawyers expect start-up of investigation of Kuznya on Rybalsky, Pryamiy TV

Poroshenko's lawyers expect start-up of investigation of Kuznya on Rybalsky, Pryamiy TV

16:57 10.09.2020
Documents pertaining to operation of Ukrainian special services to detain Wagner PMC fighters must be handed over to The Hague – Lutsenko

Documents pertaining to operation of Ukrainian special services to detain Wagner PMC fighters must be handed over to The Hague – Lutsenko

15:08 08.09.2020
Zelensky: I cannot campaign for anyone in local elections

Zelensky: I cannot campaign for anyone in local elections

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

CES proposes postponement of minimum wage increase to UAH 6,500 for 2022

CES proposes 2021 state budget deficit cut to 3% of GDP

Exemption from payment transactions recorders to push part of pharmacy market into shadows – expert

Commission for business protection to hold meeting in Oct – UkraineInvest

UkraineInvest presents 'investment guide' with 60 projects

Further worsening of grain harvest forecast in Ukraine unlikely – Economy minister

SPF head proposes double budget plan for privatization receipts in 2021 to UAH 12 bln

MP Derkach reiterates about external control of Ukraine by United States, related corruption

Players of Ukrainian market where U.S. used cars sold creating association to take part in making legislative changes

Some 67% of Ukrainians fully support Big Construction president's program – KIIS poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD