Some 67% of Ukrainians fully support Big Construction president's program – KIIS poll

KYIV. Sept 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 67% of Ukrainians fully support (nine and ten points on a ten-point scale) the Big Construction president's program.

According to a survey presented on Thursday at the Interfax-Ukraine agency by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from August 6 to August 19, only 2.8% of Ukrainians do not fully support this program (zero and one point).

A more supported initiative by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the current government is only the program to end the war in eastern Ukraine, which is fully supported by 80.6%. Some 38.4% of respondents support the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% progam.

Some 26.5% of respondents fully support the Government in Smartphone initiative, while 24.5% do not support it.

Some 23.4% of Ukrainians fully support the reduction of the discount rate of the National Bank of Ukraine. Some 21.5% of the respondents are in favor of enlarging the districts, but 37.1% are against it.

The least support among Ukrainians is the adoption of new labour legislation (16.6% fully support, 15% do not fully support); introduction of a free market for land (14% fully support, 52% do not fully support); and legalization of the gambling business (12% fully support, 66.9% fully do not support).

Some 77.6% of Ukrainians support that the government is investing in infrastructure development (construction and repair of roads, bridges, kindergartens, schools, hospitals, sports grounds and stadiums), 12.2% people rather support, only 3.8% do not support and 1.6% people rather do not support.

Some 49.2% of the respondents consider the construction and reconstruction of roads in their settlement as the highest priority, some 35% people chose hospitals, some 26.3% chose schools, some 21.6% chose kindergartens, some13.3% chose outpatient clinics, 11.7% chose stadiums and sports grounds.

Some 85.2% people believe that even amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the construction of transport and social infrastructure should continue. Some 6.1% believe that it is necessary to suspend this work to prevent the spread of the virus, some 3% that it should be suspended for reasons of economy and directing funds to other, more important areas.

In general, 28.8% of the respondents answered that they know (have heard something) about the Big Construction national program, while 70.3% do not know about it.

In the opinion of 72.4% of respondents, the Big Construction program, first of all, provides for the construction of roads, 49.2% named the construction of schools, some 47.1% named the construction of hospitals and clinics, some 45.5% chose the construction of kindergartens, some 36.8% chose construction of sports grounds and stadiums.

In the course of the KIIS study, some 2,049 respondents were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, except for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the uncontrolled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The survey was conducted by means of personal interviews using tablets (CAPI). The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and with a design effect of 1.5) does not exceed 3.3% for indicators close to 50%; 2.8% for indicators close to 25 or 75%, 2% for indicators close to 12 or 88%.