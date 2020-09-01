Press Conferences

10:31 01.09.2020

Turkey's Mesa-Dorbud attempting to return own equipment after illegal seizure

3 min read

KYIV. Sept 1 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Turkey-based Mesa-Dorbud has asked the Ukrainian authorities to monitor the case of returning the company's assets to its legal property.

"If these were ordinary fraudsters, our law enforcement agencies could easily finish this case. But there are moments associated with the courts that hear the case and make decisions that contradict [common sense]. The court that abolished the freeze [of equipment] in motivational section of its award recognized that the construction of roads is more important than the preservation of the legal entity's ownership to this equipment. We are trying to appeal against this decision," Deputy Director of Mesa-DorBud LLC Vitaliy Troshyn said at a briefing at the press center of Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

He said that the owners of the Turkish company have never made a decision to sell equipment and they have not signed the fake decision of the founders.

According to lawyers, since the opening of criminal proceedings in January 2020, the Turkish company has been attempting to preserve its property and prohibit its use as material evidence, but the courts have repeatedly refused to make such decisions.

Mesa-Dorbud estimates the investment in the equipment lost during the illegal seizure at EUR 6 million.

"In July 2019, due to the lack of work, it was decided by the owners to lease the equipment to Kommuntrans. When drawing up the lease agreement, Kommuntrans offered to sign a contract with its contractor, Farmer, which did not know about the existence of this agreement. The next day after the transfer of the equipment, powers of attorney were issued authoring to sell equipment on behalf of our director, who at that time was in Turkey. Under counterfeit powers of attorney, the equipment was sold to a shell company, and then it was registered to Komuntrans, which also tried to resell this equipment," Troshyn said.

He also said that as soon as they managed to secure the freeze of the equipment, MP Vitaliy Bort (Opposition Platform - For Life), who announced that Kommuntrans was his company, offered Mesa-Dorbud a peaceful out-of-court solution to the problem, which Kommuntrans quitted as soon as the freeze on the equipment was lifted.

According to the company, all 30 units of Mesa-Dorbud's equipment are currently performing construction work under the contract of Kommuntrans in the territory of Kurakhove district of Donetsk region.

A representative of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Ukraine expressed hope for an early resolution of the current situation, stressing that solving the problems of investors is the best guarantee of new investments in the country.

In turn, Troshyn said that the parent company Ersa, despite the current situation, is still ready to continue investing in Ukraine.

"One of the owners of the company is also the owner of the Turkish company Ersa, which is ready to invest about $1.5 billion in significant infrastructure projects through the Mesa-Dorbud company under the auspices of the President of Ukraine, about which there are letters of guarantee," he said during the briefing.

As reported, in June 2020, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov created a working group and discussed with the Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine the issue of the illegal seizure of construction company Mesa-Dorbud LLC with Turkish investments.

Tags: #seizure #illegal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:28 06.04.2020
Revealing Information Law Firm sets up Business Support Center

Revealing Information Law Firm sets up Business Support Center

13:43 15.01.2020
Owner of Okean shipyard claims attempts of Russian ex-owners to destroy enterprise, ready to be questioned by PGO

Owner of Okean shipyard claims attempts of Russian ex-owners to destroy enterprise, ready to be questioned by PGO

12:34 12.07.2019
Agro-Wild Ukraine with German investment claim illegal re-registration of subsidiary, attempts to seize harvest

Agro-Wild Ukraine with German investment claim illegal re-registration of subsidiary, attempts to seize harvest

15:18 02.07.2019
Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

12:44 30.05.2019
Developer of Chaika residential complex claims repeated attempt to illegally seize complex, unlawful re-registration of company

Developer of Chaika residential complex claims repeated attempt to illegally seize complex, unlawful re-registration of company

17:38 31.03.2019
Total of 600 kilos of heroin seized in Kyiv region - Ukrainian National Police head

Total of 600 kilos of heroin seized in Kyiv region - Ukrainian National Police head

12:00 27.11.2018
On board Ukrainian ships attacked by Russia were SBU counterintelligence agents, one seriously injured

On board Ukrainian ships attacked by Russia were SBU counterintelligence agents, one seriously injured

12:54 14.01.2016
Megapolis-Ukraine tobacco distributor claims attempt of illegal seizure

Megapolis-Ukraine tobacco distributor claims attempt of illegal seizure

02:41 06.08.2014
Ukraine's envoy at UN Security Council: real cause behind Donbas crisis is activity of Russia-supported illegal groups

Ukraine's envoy at UN Security Council: real cause behind Donbas crisis is activity of Russia-supported illegal groups

02:43 28.02.2014
About 50 armed men in military uniform seize Simferopol Airport in early hours of Friday

About 50 armed men in military uniform seize Simferopol Airport in early hours of Friday

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Several NGOs, charitable foundations unite efforts to create Kyiv Nash civic platform

Filatov leads as mayoral candidate in Dnipro, Buriak – in Zaporizhia – poll

Almost 30% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider ban on Russian TV channels as mistake - poll

Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

One in three Ukrainians support granting of autonomy to uncontrolled territories of Donbas within Ukraine - opinion poll

Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak exclusively Ukrainian in families – opinion poll

Servant of the People, Opposition Bloc – For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna would be elected to Rada – survey

Almost 47% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO, 27.3% in favor of non-aligned status - opinion poll

Trade Unions supports Zelensky's initiative to raise minimum wage

Over 40 professional medical unions preparing to revive Ukraine's Federation of Public Medical Associations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD