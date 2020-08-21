Servant of the People, Opposition Bloc – For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna would be elected to Rada – survey

KYIV. Aug 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) - If the elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, then the parties Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity and Batkivschyna would be elected to parliament.

These are the results of a sociological survey of the population, conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from August 8 to August 15, 2020 presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

According to the poll, if the elections to the Rada were held in the coming week, 26.7% of respondents would vote for Servant of the People, followed by Opposition Platform - For Life party - 21, 3%, European Solidarity - 12.5% and Batkivschyna - 9.8%.

Asked whether they intend to vote in elections to the Rada if they were held in the near future, 8.9% answered definitely no, 7.3% - most likely no, 36% - rather yes and 38.8% - definitely yes. Some 7.5% said they do not know, and 1.5% refused to answer.

Some 3,012 respondents were interviewed in the course of the survey dubbed "Opinion, Attitude of Ukraine's Population: July 2020." The sampling error is 1.1-1.83%.