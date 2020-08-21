Press Conferences

14:48 21.08.2020

Servant of the People, Opposition Bloc – For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna would be elected to Rada – survey

1 min read

KYIV. Aug 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) - If the elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, then the parties Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity and Batkivschyna would be elected to parliament.

These are the results of a sociological survey of the population, conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from August 8 to August 15, 2020 presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

According to the poll, if the elections to the Rada were held in the coming week, 26.7% of respondents would vote for Servant of the People, followed by Opposition Platform - For Life party - 21, 3%, European Solidarity - 12.5% and Batkivschyna - 9.8%.

Asked whether they intend to vote in elections to the Rada if they were held in the near future, 8.9% answered definitely no, 7.3% - most likely no, 36% - rather yes and 38.8% - definitely yes. Some 7.5% said they do not know, and 1.5% refused to answer.

Some 3,012 respondents were interviewed in the course of the survey dubbed "Opinion, Attitude of Ukraine's Population: July 2020." The sampling error is 1.1-1.83%.

Tags: #conference #rating #parties
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 21.08.2020
Almost 30% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider ban on Russian TV channels as mistake - poll

Almost 30% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider ban on Russian TV channels as mistake - poll

15:50 21.08.2020
Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

15:42 21.08.2020
One in three Ukrainians support granting of autonomy to uncontrolled territories of Donbas within Ukraine - opinion poll

One in three Ukrainians support granting of autonomy to uncontrolled territories of Donbas within Ukraine - opinion poll

15:29 21.08.2020
Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak exclusively Ukrainian in families – opinion poll

Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak exclusively Ukrainian in families – opinion poll

14:38 21.08.2020
Almost 47% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO, 27.3% in favor of non-aligned status - opinion poll

Almost 47% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO, 27.3% in favor of non-aligned status - opinion poll

13:31 20.08.2020
Trade Unions supports Zelensky's initiative to raise minimum wage

Trade Unions supports Zelensky's initiative to raise minimum wage

16:06 18.08.2020
Over 40 professional medical unions preparing to revive Ukraine's Federation of Public Medical Associations

Over 40 professional medical unions preparing to revive Ukraine's Federation of Public Medical Associations

16:18 13.08.2020
Five parties may enter Kyiv City Council, Svoboda, Party of Shariy retain chances

Five parties may enter Kyiv City Council, Svoboda, Party of Shariy retain chances

12:15 10.08.2020
Ukrainian MP Honcharenko intends to raise issue of political prisoners in Belarus in PACE

Ukrainian MP Honcharenko intends to raise issue of political prisoners in Belarus in PACE

11:52 10.08.2020
For Democratic Belarus association to register in Rada statement on non-recognition of Belarusian presidential election results – MP Honcharenko

For Democratic Belarus association to register in Rada statement on non-recognition of Belarusian presidential election results – MP Honcharenko

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

'For Democratic Belarus' association to register in Rada statement on non-recognition of Belarusian presidential elections' results – MP Honcharenko

Authorities are preparing to use administrative resources in elections – CVU

TeleTrade protects business reputation following info attack

Government is not ready to hold elections in context of Covid-19 pandemic - chairman of CVU

Four political parties would enter Rada if elections were held next Sunday – opinion poll

Pidlesetsky urges investigation into conflict of interests of Ukrenergo ex-management before appointing new company head

Ministry of Health to include diagnostics of viral hepatitis in Medical Guarantee Program

Number of Ukrainians who think Rada, early presidential elections necessary doubles since December 2019 – Social Monitoring survey

About a third of Ukrainians would vote for Servant of the People, every fifth citizen for Oppo Bloc - For Life – Social Monitoring survey

Zamana repeats charges against him for treason are illegal, says incompetent, biased people cannot investigate charges

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD