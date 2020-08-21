Press Conferences

14:38 21.08.2020

Almost 47% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO, 27.3% in favor of non-aligned status - opinion poll

2 min read

KYIV. Aug 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukraine's accession to NATO is supported by 46.8% of Ukrainians, 27.3% are in favor of non-aligned status, and 16.4% are in favor of joining the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Such data of the all-Ukrainian sociological survey of the population, conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from August 8 to August 15, 2020, were presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Friday.

If a referendum on Ukraine's accession to NATO took place in the near future, 46.8% of those polled would vote for membership, 33.3% would vote against, while 9% would not take part in voting, and 10.9% found it difficult to answer.

At the referendum on the approval of the non-aligned status of Ukraine, 27.3% would vote "for," 37.3% - against, 12.5% would not take part in the vote, and 22.9% found it difficult to answer.

Some 16.4% of respondents are ready to support Ukraine's entry into the CSTO in the referendum, 51.1% are against, 12.8% would not take part in the vote, and 19.7% found it difficult to answer.

Some 3,012 respondents were interviewed in the course of the survey dubbed "Opinion, Attitude of Ukraine's Population: July 2020." The sampling error is 1.1-1.83%.

Tags: #poll #conference
