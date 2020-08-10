Ukrainian MP Honcharenko intends to raise issue of political prisoners in Belarus in PACE

KYIV. Aug 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian MP from the European solidarity faction, member of the Ukrainian parliamentary delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Oleksiy Honcharenko declares his intention to raise the issue of political prisoners in Belarus in the PACE.

"At the next meeting in the PACE, I will definitely raise the issue of political prisoners in Belarus," Honcharenko said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Monday.

The MP also believes that Kyiv can become a platform for negotiations between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the opposition.