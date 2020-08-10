For Democratic Belarus association to register in Rada statement on non-recognition of Belarusian presidential election results – MP Honcharenko

(Paragraphs 3-6 have been added)

KYIV. Aug 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The inter-factional deputy association "For Democratic Belarus" intends to register in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a statement on non-recognition of the presidential elections in Belarus.

"We are preparing the statement on non-recognition of the presidential elections in Belarus for registration in the Verkhovna Rada and we ask our colleagues to support it," Head of the inter-factional deputy association Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) said in the statement at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

According to the statement, the existing facts of violations during the election campaign in Belarus and the elections itself testify to a complete non-compliance with international standards of transparent, free and fair expression of will.

"We call on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine not to recognize the results of the 2020 presidential elections in Belarus," the association said in the statement.

The inter-factional association condemned the use of force against the citizens who came out to peaceful protest, expressed sympathy for the family of the deceased activist and all the victims, and also called on the Belarusian authorities and personally President Alexander Lukashenko to dialogue with the protesters and cease the violence.

MP Yulia Klymenko (the Holos faction) said that the statement will be registered in the parliament on Monday.