'For Democratic Belarus' association to register in Rada statement on non-recognition of Belarusian presidential elections' results – MP Honcharenko

KYIV. Aug 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The inter-factional deputy association "For Democratic Belarus" intends to register in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a statement on non-recognition of the presidential elections in Belarus.

"We are preparing the statement on non-recognition of the presidential elections in Belarus for registration in the Verkhovna Rada and we ask our colleagues to support it," Head of the inter-factional deputy association Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) said in the statement at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.