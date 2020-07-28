Press Conferences

13:12 28.07.2020

Ministry of Health to include diagnostics of viral hepatitis in Medical Guarantee Program

3 min read

KYIV. July 28 (Interfax-Ukraine) –The Ministry of Health works to include diagnostics of viral hepatitis in the Medical Guarantee Program, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"Testing for hepatitis B with rapid tests is included in PMG and it is stipulated that a family doctor is obliged to conduct rapid tests for viral hepatitis B and C. With regard to diagnostics, the Ministry of Health is currently working on including viral diagnostics of hepatitis into PMG for 2020 as a separate package," he said.

"We want a separate diagnostic package to include diagnostics and determination of genotypes of viral hepatitis C. Currently, new treatment regimens are emerging, where drugs acting on all genotypes are used. treatment of all six genotypes of viral hepatitis C. Determination of the genotype is not a cheap procedure, therefore it is necessary that the issue should be taken together - from a quick test to diagnostics of genotype determination and treatment prescription - all this should be covered by the state budget within the framework of the medical guarantee program," added Liashko.

The Deputy Minister said that the Global Strategy for Elimination of Viral Hepatitis is currently being implemented in Ukraine.

"In November 2019, Ukraine joined the Global Strategy for Elimination of Viral Hepatitis. It was then that the state strategy for counteracting HIV infection, AIDS, tuberculosis and viral hepatitis until 2030 was approved. The goal of this strategy is to prevent 90% of new infections with viral hepatitis, diagnosing 90% of viral hepatitis, as well as the provision of treatment for 90% of patients with viral hepatitis B and C. We understand that if the strategy for eliminating viral hepatitis is implemented, healthcare costs will increase by 1.5%, but these costs will reduce mortality from viral hepatitis by 2030 by 5%, as well as increase the life expectancy of Ukrainians by at least 10%," Liashko said.

The Deputy Minister also stressed that in 2020, about 50,000 courses of medicines for the treatment of viral hepatitis C will be delivered to Ukraine in total. Compared to 2019, there were 9,000 such courses, in 2018 - 1,800 courses.

At the same time, according to Liashko, the rate of immunization against hepatitis B decreased by 5%.

"Analysis of vaccination coverage rates showed a moderate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on routine vaccination coverage in Ukraine. In particular, the annual immunization coverage rate decreased by an average of 5%. The lowest vaccination coverage against hepatitis B is in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv and Chernivtsi regions," he said.

In turn, Acting Director General of the Public Health Centre Ihor Kuzin reported that currently in Ukraine 6.5% of people with hepatitis C of the estimated number are under medical supervision.

Kuzin said that as a part of implementation of the elimination strategy for Ukraine, a scenario for viral hepatitis B and C elimination was developed. The scenario determines how many people should undergo treatment annually in order to overcome the problem of viral hepatitis by 2030.

At the same time President of the All-Ukrainian Council for the Protection of Patients' Rights and Safety Viktor Serdyuk, said that the number of patients with viral hepatitis in Ukraine is much higher than the estimated one and can reach 2 million.

"We are talking about a larger number of patients. 1.3 million patients in Ukraine are estimated by the WHO, according to our research, their number ranges from 6.5% to 9% of the population," he said.

Tags: #conference #guarantees #medical
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:28 22.07.2020
Number of Ukrainians who think Rada, early presidential elections necessary doubles since December 2019 – Social Monitoring survey

Number of Ukrainians who think Rada, early presidential elections necessary doubles since December 2019 – Social Monitoring survey

12:59 21.07.2020
About a third of Ukrainians would vote for Servant of the People, every fifth citizen for Oppo Bloc - For Life – Social Monitoring survey

About a third of Ukrainians would vote for Servant of the People, every fifth citizen for Oppo Bloc - For Life – Social Monitoring survey

18:08 20.07.2020
Zamana repeats charges against him for treason are illegal, says incompetent, biased people cannot investigate charges

Zamana repeats charges against him for treason are illegal, says incompetent, biased people cannot investigate charges

16:25 20.07.2020
Lawyers accuse Interior Ministry of distorting information about Duhar's alleged refusal from several investigative actions

Lawyers accuse Interior Ministry of distorting information about Duhar's alleged refusal from several investigative actions

17:04 09.07.2020
Recording of conversation between speakers identified as Poroshenko, Putin released in Kyiv

Recording of conversation between speakers identified as Poroshenko, Putin released in Kyiv

15:24 09.07.2020
MP Derkach releases new recordings of persons with voices similar to Biden, Poroshenko talking about Crimea

MP Derkach releases new recordings of persons with voices similar to Biden, Poroshenko talking about Crimea

16:36 08.07.2020
Ban on registration in Ukraine of salvaged cars from abroad to entail $327 mln budget losses/year –company

Ban on registration in Ukraine of salvaged cars from abroad to entail $327 mln budget losses/year –company

11:02 07.07.2020
Solar plant owners ask Rada to set feed-in tariff reduction rate depending on building energy storages at such facilities

Solar plant owners ask Rada to set feed-in tariff reduction rate depending on building energy storages at such facilities

12:51 23.06.2020
Today Zelensky not trusted by 50% of citizens - Balakireva on poll results

Today Zelensky not trusted by 50% of citizens - Balakireva on poll results

19:10 22.06.2020
It is necessary to know Constitution according to overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, only 15% know it – poll

It is necessary to know Constitution according to overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, only 15% know it – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Koretsky not planning to resign from SBI, says most cases against Poroshenko have no prospects

Investigators ask to extend pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case until October 10 – Poroshenko's lawyer

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

RES market players want to submit alternative bill to support sector

Investors in renewable energy to be forced to sue Guaranteed Buyer for non-payments under feed-in tariffs – market player

Local election campaign in fact has started – Chernenko

'Case about 43 paintings' was opened based on publication – Poroshenko's lawyer

Poroshenko's lawyer about recordings of intl calls: We won't appear for interrogations based on 'video messages'

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in the wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

President Zelensky demonstrates his personal interest in criminal cases against Poroshenko – Novikov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD