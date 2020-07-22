Press Conferences

13:28 22.07.2020

Number of Ukrainians who think Rada, early presidential elections necessary doubles since December 2019 – Social Monitoring survey

KYIV. July 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Since December last year, the number of Ukrainians who think it is necessary to hold elections to parliament and early presidential elections has almost doubled.

These are the results of a survey conducted by Social Monitoring Center from July 8 to July 15, 2020 presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

When asked whether they consider early elections to the parliament necessary, the number of Ukrainians who consider it necessary to hold early elections to the Rada almost doubled since December last year. In December 2019, some 7.7% of respondents supported the parliamentary elections before the parliamentary elections, in July 2020 it was 15.3%.

At the same time, 15% of respondents said "rather yes" to this position in December last year, and in July 2020 - 21%.

The number of those who opposed the holding of early elections to parliament has decreased in comparison with December last year. Then 38.1% of the respondents said "definitely not" to early elections, while in July - 27.5%.

As for the early presidential elections in Ukraine, the dynamics is similar. In December 2019, some 6.8% of respondents said "definitely yes" to the early presidential elections, in July 2020 - 13% of respondents.

At the same time, over six months, the number of those who said "definitely not" to the need for early elections of the head of state decreased - 47.7% (December 2019) and 32% (July 2020).

"Rather yes" for early presidential elections in December last year was supported by 10% of respondents, and in July - 17.3%.

Some 3,035 respondents took part in the survey. The margin of error of the poll does not exceed 1.9%.

12:59 21.07.2020
About a third of Ukrainians would vote for Servant of the People, every fifth citizen for Oppo Bloc - For Life – Social Monitoring survey

