Press Conferences

15:24 09.06.2020

Investors in renewable energy to be forced to sue Guaranteed Buyer for non-payments under feed-in tariffs – market player

2 min read

KYIV. June 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Investors in renewable energy will be forced to sue state-owned enterprise (SOE) Guaranteed Buyer for non-payment for the electricity they produce, the founder of Vindkraft Ukraine, Carl Sturen, has said.

"In the near future, owners of renewable energy facilities will have to sue Guaranteed Buyer. Now, due to long delays in payments, many companies have nothing to pay interest on loans, salaries. We only pay taxes, and then we won't be able to do this for long. If we do not sue, then creditors will be the first to hold us accountable," Sturen said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday, May 5.

At the same time, according to him, it is difficult to count on a positive result of these lawsuits and receiving money.

"The Guaranteed Buyer is a dummy. It is a waste of time to seize its accounts. For settlements, most likely, it will be necessary to create a third company. It will take a long time and lead to a stalemate," Sturen explained, adding that, "perhaps this is the plan of the enemies of green generation."

As reported, the debt of the Guaranteed Buyer to renewable energy companies, according to acting Minister of Energy Olha Buslavets, is UAH 14 billion. According to information on the website of the Guaranteed Buyer, the level of its settlements with the industry in March amounted to 11%, April – 5%, May – 7%.

Tags: #green #electricity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:43 18.05.2020
Energy Ministry to help renewable energy producers improve forecasting

Energy Ministry to help renewable energy producers improve forecasting

12:32 08.05.2020
Electricity tariff for public remains unchanged – Buslavets

Electricity tariff for public remains unchanged – Buslavets

14:21 25.02.2020
Zelensky sets task to reduce coal, electricity imports

Zelensky sets task to reduce coal, electricity imports

09:54 07.02.2020
Energy Ministry expects updated energy balance from Ukrenergo with minimized electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Energy Ministry expects updated energy balance from Ukrenergo with minimized electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

14:16 26.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on control of electricity prices in conditions of not enough competition

Zelensky signs law on control of electricity prices in conditions of not enough competition

11:06 19.12.2019
Import of power in Nov first since launch of new market model exceeds export – Ukrenergo

Import of power in Nov first since launch of new market model exceeds export – Ukrenergo

10:34 11.12.2019
Ukrenergo restricts imports of electricity as much as possible over continued low demand

Ukrenergo restricts imports of electricity as much as possible over continued low demand

13:11 06.12.2019
Fall in electricity price in united energy system due to surplus in NPP generation, imports – Ukrenergo

Fall in electricity price in united energy system due to surplus in NPP generation, imports – Ukrenergo

17:25 25.11.2019
Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

17:49 30.10.2019
Electricity imports today can provide up to 14% of needs of united energy system

Electricity imports today can provide up to 14% of needs of united energy system

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Local election campaign in fact has started – Chernenko

'Case about 43 paintings' was opened based on publication – Poroshenko's lawyer

Poroshenko's lawyer about recordings of intl calls: We won't appear for interrogations based on 'video messages'

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in the wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

President Zelensky demonstrates his personal interest in criminal cases against Poroshenko – Novikov

Assisted reproductive medicine in Ukraine needs legislative regulation – expert

MP Derkach hands over materials to PGO allegedly testifying to Biden's influence on Poroshenko

Ex-PGO chief Shokin asks Zelensky to react to unwillingness of law enforcers in investigation against illegal acts by Biden

'October 25' expert initiative declares possibility of holding early parliamentary elections along with local ones in spring of 2021

'October 25' expert initiative declares possibility of holding early parliamentary elections along with local ones in spring of 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD