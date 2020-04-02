Press Conferences

17:57 02.04.2020

Ukraine's pharmacies propose creating ad hoc group to provide medicines amid spread of COVID-19

KYIV. April 2 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers have proposed creating a coordination group under the president of Ukraine with the participation of central executive authorities, industry associations and drug manufacturers to quickly resolve the issues of providing medicines during the spread of coronavirus infection.

Pharmaceutical companies that are members of the Manufacturers of Medications of Ukraine Association said this at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to association president Petro Bahriy, the working group, in particular, could quickly resolve the problems associated with the increased demand for certain groups of drugs, a shortage of a number of active pharmaceutical ingredients, interruptions in the logistics of medicines, as well as the issues of patent law.

"Today, the enterprises involved in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients have been stopped, there are problems with the supply of substances, packaging materials, problems with the logistics of medicines, so today it would be very good to form a headquarters and plan our work in the government and the president's office in such a way as to help domestic manufacturers cope with these challenges and provide the population of Ukraine with medicines," he said.

The chairperson of the board of PJSC Indar, Liubov Vyshnevska, in turn, noted that the pharmaceutical companies faced a number of problems, including quotas for alcohol without excise taxes.

"Quotas, not even during the epidemic, but in ordinary life, are the Stone Age. Pharmaceutical manufacturers with production licenses should get enough alcohol," she said.

13:50 01.04.2020
Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to ensure access of OSCE SMM, other humanitarian NGOs to Donbas

12:46 01.04.2020
Not all fatalities among confirmed coronavirus cases caused by COVID-19 – Liashko

12:29 01.04.2020
Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

12:26 01.04.2020
Almost 100 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ternopil region - HQ for fight against COVID-19

12:24 01.04.2020
No COVID-19 cases among Ukrainian servicemen, 139 people isolated

12:19 01.04.2020
Boris Lozhkin provided the ENT-specialists with the personal protective equipment kits against the coronavirus

09:25 01.04.2020
Ukraine has 645 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases – Health Ministry

09:14 01.04.2020
Metinvest suspends two of its rolling facilities in Italy over COVID-19 pandemic

15:23 28.03.2020
U.S. provides Ukraine with medical, humanitarian assistance for over $12 mln to combat COVID-19 – embassy

13:30 28.03.2020
MP Hanna Skorokhod diagnosed with COVID-19

