Some 40% of Ukrainians believe that women are underrepresented in politics

KYIV. March 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Almost 40% of Ukrainians believe that women are underrepresented in domestic politics, 30-35% believe that they are underrepresented in law enforcement and science, 26% in the army, 19% in business, which is most often pointed out by female respondents.

According to the results of a survey conducted by the sociological group Rating in late February, about a third of Ukrainians believe that women are represented a lot in such areas as medicine and education.

About half of the respondents agree with the statement that in Ukraine today a party that would represent the interests of women lacks. The same number of respondents is equally convinced that women are underrepresented in the government, the Verkhovna Rada and local authorities. Representatives of the older generation and women more often agreed with given theses.

Some 82% of Ukrainians support the fact that women are engaged in politics, while 12% are of the opposite opinion.

The survey was conducted by the Rating group on February 21-25, 2020. Some 2,000 respondents were interviewed by means of personal formalized interview (face-to-face). The study representativeness error doesn't exceed 2.2%.