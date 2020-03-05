Tymoshenko and Korolevska most recognizable among women MPs – poll

KYIV. March 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The most recognizable MPs among women are the leader of the Batkivschyna faction Yulia Tymoshenko (97% of respondents know her), MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Natalia Korolevska (76% know), and co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Gerashchenko (66% know), while less than 60% of respondents know other women-deputies.

Moreover, as evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the sociological group Rating in late February, 28% trust Tymoshenko, 21% trust Gerashchenko, and 20% trust Korolevska.

According to regional estimates, Tymoshenko has the best confidence indicators in the country's centre (31%), Korolevska - in the east (30%) and in the south (28%), Gerashchenko - in the west (30%).

According to respondents, of the above-mentioned politicians, Tymoshenko (29%), Korolevska - 10%, and Gerashchenko - 7% have the greatest prospects in politics.

The survey was conducted by the Rating group on February 21-25, 2020. Some 2,000 respondents were interviewed by means of personal formalized interview (face-to-face). The study representativeness error doesn't exceed 2.2%.