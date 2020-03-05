Press Conferences

17:53 05.03.2020

Tymoshenko and Korolevska most recognizable among women MPs – poll

1 min read

KYIV. March 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The most recognizable MPs among women are the leader of the Batkivschyna faction Yulia Tymoshenko (97% of respondents know her), MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Natalia Korolevska (76% know), and co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Gerashchenko (66% know), while less than 60% of respondents know other women-deputies.

Moreover, as evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the sociological group Rating in late February, 28% trust Tymoshenko, 21% trust Gerashchenko, and 20% trust Korolevska.

According to regional estimates, Tymoshenko has the best confidence indicators in the country's centre (31%), Korolevska - in the east (30%) and in the south (28%), Gerashchenko - in the west (30%).

According to respondents, of the above-mentioned politicians, Tymoshenko (29%), Korolevska - 10%, and Gerashchenko - 7% have the greatest prospects in politics.

The survey was conducted by the Rating group on February 21-25, 2020. Some 2,000 respondents were interviewed by means of personal formalized interview (face-to-face). The study representativeness error doesn't exceed 2.2%.

Tags: #conference #women
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:37 05.03.2020
Some 40% of Ukrainians believe that women are underrepresented in politics

Some 40% of Ukrainians believe that women are underrepresented in politics

14:45 03.03.2020
Acromegaly patients demand creation of register of people with rare diseases

Acromegaly patients demand creation of register of people with rare diseases

12:19 28.02.2020
Participants of rally by doctors criticize closure of hospitals due to healthcare reform

Participants of rally by doctors criticize closure of hospitals due to healthcare reform

18:57 24.02.2020
Ukraine increases honey exports by 12.7% in 2019

Ukraine increases honey exports by 12.7% in 2019

11:35 17.02.2020
Biohacking Conference Kyiv

Biohacking Conference Kyiv

18:04 14.02.2020
Flawed peace plan for Ukraine filed ahead of Munich Security Conference repeats Kremlin talking points

Flawed peace plan for Ukraine filed ahead of Munich Security Conference repeats Kremlin talking points

18:04 14.02.2020
Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

09:41 11.02.2020
Ukraine lacks 1.2 mln tonnes of potato storage capacity

Ukraine lacks 1.2 mln tonnes of potato storage capacity

10:35 29.01.2020
Ukrainian House in Davos plans another expansion at WEF 2021

Ukrainian House in Davos plans another expansion at WEF 2021

13:52 27.01.2020
All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas created to assist achieving peace in Donbas, reintegration, restoration – Bakhteeva

All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas created to assist achieving peace in Donbas, reintegration, restoration – Bakhteeva

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

SBI opens case on Biden's pressure on Shokin – lawyer

#SaveFOP movement insists on introduction of moratorium on inspections of micro businesses

Environmentally interested public demands from govt division of Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry

Canadian experts' confirmation of identity of Truba's voice in recordings proves political nature of persecution against Poroshenko – lawyer

Appointment of Yanukovych's ex-lawyer as SBI first deputy director could invalidate 'Maidan cases' in courts – MP

Kyivmetrobud leaders ready to cooperate with law enforcers to continue building subway line to Vynohradar area in Kyiv

Launch of metro to Vynohradar postponed for a year -– Kyivmetrobud

Owner of Okean shipyard claims attempts of Russian ex-owners to destroy enterprise, ready to be questioned by PGO

Naftogaz can't voice size of margin under contract with Gazprom, it can be seen in fiscal report for 2020 – Vitrenko

Amicable agreement between Ukraine, Gazprom regarding anti-trust agency's fine foresees no return of assets to Russian company – Naftogaz official

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD