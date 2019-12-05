Press Conferences

16:35 05.12.2019

UABIO proposes establishing annual 200 MW quota for biostations in auctions, extending 'green' tariff for future projects for five years

3 min read

KYIV. Dec 5 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Bioenergy Association of Ukraine (UABIO) considers it expedient to establish for biomass and biogas power plants an annual volume of quotas for participation in "green" auctions at the level of 200 MW, and also to simultaneously fix feed–in tariffs for future projects until 2035.

Corresponding proposals on maintaining investor interest in bioenergy in Ukraine and ensuring the development of this sector in the country were announced by UABIO Chairman Georgiy Geletukha at a press conference on Thursday at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Geletukha said recently the number of companies that build large capacities has been increasing, but taking into account the volume of quotas (up to 100 MW per year) which are considered for biostations, large projects will not be able to bid for state support at auctions.

"There is one important provision in the legislation, according to which one company cannot claim more than 25% of the annual quota. That is, even if the quota is at the level of 100 MW per year, then one company can take a maximum of 25 MW at the auction. Therefore, large projects do not go to auctions," he said, citing as an example a number of projects implemented by Kernel to build a biostation with a total capacity of over 60 MW, as well as a project of the Khmelnytsky biofuel power plant at 46 MW.

Geletukha also noted a decrease in the interest of bioenergy investors in the feed-in tariff system.

"It takes up to three years to launch biomass and biogas projects. If you start to implement the project now, it will be built in three years. And then the investor has a 'green' tariff for seven years, until 2030 (when the system of support based on a green tariff expires). During this period, at best, he will simply have his investment returned," he said.

Geletukha added that against this background, UABIO members are currently focusing mainly on the new support system, however, the level of quotas discussed is insufficient. Extending the validity period of feed-in tariffs for future projects will make this mechanism more attractive, and parallel auctions with a quota of 200 MW for biostations will provide investors with a choice.

"There are two real options. The first is to extend the validity of the feed-in tariff for biomass and biogas. Not until 2030, but at least until 2035, with the current level of the 'green' tariff. It will work. The project will pay off by 2030, and the investor will earn at least something in 2035. The second option is to increase quotas for auctions. My vision is that the quota should be 200 MW per year," he said.

Tags: #conference #biostation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:21 27.11.2019
Large-scale conference on reforms in Ukraine to be held in Vilnius in July – Zelensky

Large-scale conference on reforms in Ukraine to be held in Vilnius in July – Zelensky

19:44 20.11.2019
Biden, partners receive $16.5 mln in payments stolen from Ukraine – MP Derkach

Biden, partners receive $16.5 mln in payments stolen from Ukraine – MP Derkach

13:36 20.11.2019
MPs demand Zelensky, Trump investigate suspicion of U.S.-Ukraine corruption involving $7.4 bln

MPs demand Zelensky, Trump investigate suspicion of U.S.-Ukraine corruption involving $7.4 bln

09:04 20.11.2019
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Facts on Intl Corruption, Burisma, Scheme of Bringing Ukraine to Bankruptcy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Facts on Intl Corruption, Burisma, Scheme of Bringing Ukraine to Bankruptcy'

17:50 14.11.2019
Nationwide strike committee "For the Sake of Future!" established in Ukraine for organizing all-Ukrainian strikes if necessary

Nationwide strike committee "For the Sake of Future!" established in Ukraine for organizing all-Ukrainian strikes if necessary

20:37 04.11.2019
Human rights activists, former hostages concerned about court's refusal to use in-absentia trial procedure against so-called "prosecutor" of "LPR" Kornievsky

Human rights activists, former hostages concerned about court's refusal to use in-absentia trial procedure against so-called "prosecutor" of "LPR" Kornievsky

12:32 17.10.2019
State Forest Agency launches pilot e-register of timber-cutting permits, online logging map

State Forest Agency launches pilot e-register of timber-cutting permits, online logging map

14:47 16.10.2019
Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko opened in connection with false statements by Portnov – lawyer

Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko opened in connection with false statements by Portnov – lawyer

11:43 16.10.2019
Currently 87 Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia-occupied Crimea - KrymSOS

Currently 87 Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia-occupied Crimea - KrymSOS

10:38 09.10.2019
MP Derkach unveils facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement bodies, possible corrupt actions of the Bidens

MP Derkach unveils facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement bodies, possible corrupt actions of the Bidens

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

MP Dubinsky accuses NBU of extra strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate

Consumer organizations to address president with request to annul moratorium on checks based on consumer complaints

MPs from Servant of the People propose foreseeing seven-year restriction for resale of land

Standardized approach for developing Ayurveda, yoga in Ukraine should be created – Indian ambassador

Solar Energy Association not in favor of idea to restructure feed-in tariffs for solar power plants

Farmak presents results of laboratory studies of medicines in foreign clinics

Chasova Varta fantasy series to be shot in Ukraine

Trade unions demand from govt to settle problem of paying single social security tax for employees of some enterprises in Luhansk region

Dnipro River in critical condition, comprehensive program needed to save it – head of ecological council

Interrogations of sailors in Kerch Strait case may damage Ukrainian position in Hamburg Tribunal – lawyer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD