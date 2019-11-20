Press Conferences

09:04 20.11.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Facts on Intl Corruption, Burisma, Scheme of Bringing Ukraine to Bankruptcy'

On Wednesday, November 20, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "New Facts on Intl Corruption, Burisma, Scheme of Bringing Ukraine to Bankruptcy." Participants include deputies Andriy Derkach (non-factional), Oleksandr Dubinsky (Servant of the People) and Oleksiy Kucherenko (Batkivschyna) (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

Nationwide strike committee "For the Sake of Future!" established in Ukraine for organizing all-Ukrainian strikes if necessary

Human rights activists, former hostages concerned about court's refusal to use in-absentia trial procedure against so-called "prosecutor" of "LPR" Kornievsky

State Forest Agency launches pilot e-register of timber-cutting permits, online logging map

Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko opened in connection with false statements by Portnov – lawyer

Currently 87 Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia-occupied Crimea - KrymSOS

MP Derkach unveils facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement bodies, possible corrupt actions of the Bidens

Nika farm accuses SBI of groundless seizure of accounts of hundreds of companies

Some 73% of Ukrainians against opening of land market – Rating opinion poll

Almost 60% of Kyiv residents support snap Kyiv mayor elections - survey

Human rights activists call on PGO not to turn Chechen native Ilayev over to Russia

