17:55 24.09.2019

NGOs call for barring controversial candidates from appointment to new prosecutor's office

KYIV. Sept 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Representatives of a number of NGOs have drawn the attention of the Ukrainian authorities, particularly the heads of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) to the inadmissibility of appointing people with a dubious reputation who previously held senior posts in prosecution agencies to the revamped system.

Speaking at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine's office on Tuesday, head of NGO Ukrainian Coordination Council, Andriy Khoma recalled that the Verkhovna Rada had adopted a bill to reform the country's prosecution agencies and the president signed it into law.

According to him, this gives hope for a makeover of the prosecution system and non-appointment of those prosecutors who held senior positions under the ex-chiefs of the Prosecutor General's Office and who are known to the public as people involved in corruption.

"Our position is not to find fault, but to offer constructive criticism... We are looking for cooperation with the new government ... we want to help, we are socially responsible and socially active," Khoma said.

At the same time, he noted that the public reserves the right to hold rallies against the appointment of certain people to senior positions in the PGO.

"If the prosecutor's office doesn't respond, we plan tomorrow [Wednesday, September 25] to hold a rally outside the building of the military prosecutor's office to remind [deputy prosecutor general and chief military prosecutor of Ukraine] Viktor Chumak that he said that people like [ex-head of a PGO department Volodymyr] Bedrykivsky would not be hired to the military prosecutor's office.

In turn, head of the legal department of NGO Anti-corruption Bureau in Ukraine Oleksiy Khokhliuk added: "The main goal is to let the authorities know again that the society controls and monitors personnel changes."

