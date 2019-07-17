One out of three Ukrainians would vote for non-bloc status at referendum - survey

KYIV. July 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Almost a third of Ukrainians have said they support the non-aligned status of Ukraine and would vote for it in a referendum on legislative consolidation of this status for the country. That's according to a study conducted by Social Monitoring Center and the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Research.

According to poll results released at a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday, if a referendum on legislative consolidation of Ukraine's non-blocking status were held, 32.4% of respondents would vote for Ukraine's non-bloc status, 26% against and 12.6% would not vote. Some 29% said they did not know or found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, if a referendum on Ukraine's accession to NATO was currently taking place, 51.1% of the respondents would support such a decision with 24.9% saying they would oppose. Some 8.9% said they would not accept participation in such a referendum, and 15.1% were undecided.

The survey was conducted July 3-10 in all regions of Ukraine, except for Russia-occupied territories. Some 3,022 respondents were polled. The margin of error of the poll is +/- 1.8%.