16:05 17.07.2019

Seven parties have chances to enter Rada – poll

2 min read

KYIV. July 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Four political parties - Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, Batkivschyna, European Solidarity - are confidently entering the Verkhovna Rada of the next convocation, according to a sociological survey conducted by the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute of Social Studies.

According to the survey results made public at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Wednesday, with an estimated turnout of 47-49% on July 21, 42.5% of respondents among those who decide to vote are ready to support the Servant of the People Party.

Opposition Platform - For Life is supported by 15.1% of voters, European Solidarity - 8.1%, Batkivschyna - 7.6%.

At the same time, taking into account the statistical error of the 1.8% sample, the Holos and Civil Position parties (4.8% each) and Strength and Honor, for which 4.6% of voters are ready to cast their votes, have a certain chance to overcome the 5% passing barrier in the parliamentary elections.

The remaining parties have bad chances of overcoming the barrier.

The study was conducted from July 3 to July 10 in all regions of Ukraine, except for uncontrolled territories. Some 3,022 respondents were polled. The standard error of the sample is +/- 1.8%.

An estimated turnout on Election Day will be 47-49%.

Tags: #poll #conference
