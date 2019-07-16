Press Conferences

19:50 16.07.2019

Smeshko stands for toughening penalties for corruption

KYIV. July 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Verkhovna Rada should normalize legislation to ensure an effective fight against corruption, leader of the Strength and Honor Party Ihor Smeshko has said.

"The parliament, we are going to enter with our political force ... must unravel the barbed, like wire, tangled legal system of the state, which is not able to fight corruption, is unable to ensure national security and defense of the state," he said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

Smeshko spoke in favor of introducing a "tougher" punishment for corruption, but did not specify it.

"The first thing we will do ... is [we will offer] a package of laws that will force to fulfill the powers, the Constitution, the law on the president, on impeachment, on special investigative commissions. We need to pass a law on the opposition, on local self-government, on the judicial system, on the fight against corruption," said the leader of the Strength and Honor party.

