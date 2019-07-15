Holos Party suggests 13–15 years prison sentences for 'separate negotiations' with representatives of aggressor country

KYIV. July 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Holos Party has initiated to introduce criminal responsibility for separate negotiations with representatives of the aggressor country after the negotiations of leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party leader Yuriy Boiko with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev about gas supplies.

"We are initiating a project on criminalization of separate negotiations with representatives of the aggressor state ... We believe that holding such negotiations by persons not authorized by state bodies should be a criminal offense. Separate negotiations should be equated to high treason," the Holos party leader Svyatoslav Vakarchuk said at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

According to him, the bill on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the prohibition of separate negotiations with representatives of the aggressor state provides for amendments to Article 111 of the Criminal Code (treason).

The Holos Party propose introducing punishment for such negotiations in the form of imprisonment for a term of 13-15 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or engage in certain activities for up to five years.

Vakarchuk noted that the prevention and counteraction of separate negotiations would be the responsibility of the Security Service of Ukraine.

In addition, according to him, the initiative contains changes in legislation that authorize the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council to revoke licenses of television and radio organizations for disseminating information that encroaches on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine or justifies aggression against Ukraine or the occupation of its territory.

The leader of the Holos recalled that last week there was information about the talks between Boiko and head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and Russian Prime Minister Medvedev.

"The question is: who authorized them to do this?" Vakarchuk said.

At the same time, he noted that these negotiations are a pre-election technology, the purpose of which is to get as many votes in parliamentary elections as possible at the expense of Ukraine's national security.