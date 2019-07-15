Press Conferences

17:54 15.07.2019

Holos Party suggests 13–15 years prison sentences for 'separate negotiations' with representatives of aggressor country

2 min read

KYIV. July 15 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Holos Party has initiated to introduce criminal responsibility for separate negotiations with representatives of the aggressor country after the negotiations of leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party leader Yuriy Boiko with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev about gas supplies.

"We are initiating a project on criminalization of separate negotiations with representatives of the aggressor state ... We believe that holding such negotiations by persons not authorized by state bodies should be a criminal offense. Separate negotiations should be equated to high treason," the Holos party leader Svyatoslav Vakarchuk said at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

According to him, the bill on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the prohibition of separate negotiations with representatives of the aggressor state provides for amendments to Article 111 of the Criminal Code (treason).

The Holos Party propose introducing punishment for such negotiations in the form of imprisonment for a term of 13-15 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or engage in certain activities for up to five years.

Vakarchuk noted that the prevention and counteraction of separate negotiations would be the responsibility of the Security Service of Ukraine.

In addition, according to him, the initiative contains changes in legislation that authorize the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council to revoke licenses of television and radio organizations for disseminating information that encroaches on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine or justifies aggression against Ukraine or the occupation of its territory.

The leader of the Holos recalled that last week there was information about the talks between Boiko and head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life Party Viktor Medvedchuk and Russian Prime Minister Medvedev.

"The question is: who authorized them to do this?" Vakarchuk said.

At the same time, he noted that these negotiations are a pre-election technology, the purpose of which is to get as many votes in parliamentary elections as possible at the expense of Ukraine's national security.

Tags: #conference #holos
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:33 11.07.2019
Pace of housing construction in Kyiv down in Q1, 2019 – UTG

Pace of housing construction in Kyiv down in Q1, 2019 – UTG

14:06 10.07.2019
Metropolitan Oleksandr (Drabynko) in favor of electing patriotic people to Rada

Metropolitan Oleksandr (Drabynko) in favor of electing patriotic people to Rada

18:59 09.07.2019
Six parties expected to qualify for Rada – poll

Six parties expected to qualify for Rada – poll

13:05 05.07.2019
'Drive' of Rada's new political parties should be bolstered with safety cushion of experienced politicians – opinion

'Drive' of Rada's new political parties should be bolstered with safety cushion of experienced politicians – opinion

15:31 04.07.2019
Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

Updated website of Sociological Association of Ukraine will allow citizens to correctly interpret sociological research - its president

14:37 03.07.2019
Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

15:18 02.07.2019
Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

18:18 01.07.2019
SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

16:13 01.07.2019
Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

12:48 27.06.2019
Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

До відома: про ПЕРЕНЕСЕННЯ прес-конференції в прес-центрі агентства "Інтерфакс-Україна" на тему "Мон

Agro-Wild Ukraine with German investment claim illegal re-registration of subsidiary, attempts to seize harvest

Developers driving up construction of malls in regions – UTG

Fruit, berry harvest in Ukraine could fall by 25% in 2019 over weather conditions

Risks of disrupting Rada elections due to court decision are serious – Ukrainian Voters Committee

DFU Agro claims possible loss of $100,000-300,000 over land conflict with Gorodok-Agro

Almost half Ukrainians would vote for NATO accession, 56.7% for joining EU – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians ready to support autonomy for Russia-occupied areas of Donbas within Ukraine – survey

Criminal case registered about false claims by Portnov about Poroshenko's so-called crimes – Poroshenko's lawyer

Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD