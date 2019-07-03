Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

KYIV. July 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Activists of the Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam, registered in Ukraine, intend to develop fruitful Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation.

"The Solidarity Movement Razam cannot be registered in Belarus, since Alexander Lukashenko consistently and systematically pursues an anti-Belarusian policy ... We are registered in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Lithuania, and we are very pleased that we are now registered in Ukraine," Council Member of the Belarusian National Congress Vyacheslav Sivchik said at a press conference in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

According to him, events in Belarus can influence the situation in Ukraine, including in a negative way.

"In our opinion, Ukraine is now experiencing a difficult period in its history, which should lead to the mobilization of all forces that are aimed at developing the state. Therefore, we believe that now is a good time to establish normal Ukraine-Belarus cooperation in various aspects," Sivchik said.