Press Conferences

14:37 03.07.2019

Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

1 min read

KYIV. July 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Activists of the Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam, registered in Ukraine, intend to develop fruitful Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation.

"The Solidarity Movement Razam cannot be registered in Belarus, since Alexander Lukashenko consistently and systematically pursues an anti-Belarusian policy ... We are registered in the Czech Republic, Poland, and Lithuania, and we are very pleased that we are now registered in Ukraine," Council Member of the Belarusian National Congress Vyacheslav Sivchik said at a press conference in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

According to him, events in Belarus can influence the situation in Ukraine, including in a negative way.

"In our opinion, Ukraine is now experiencing a difficult period in its history, which should lead to the mobilization of all forces that are aimed at developing the state. Therefore, we believe that now is a good time to establish normal Ukraine-Belarus cooperation in various aspects," Sivchik said.

Tags: #conference #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:18 02.07.2019
Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

Ukrprofozdorovnytsia reports illegal seizure of subsidiary Pirogov Health Center in Odesa

18:18 01.07.2019
SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

16:13 01.07.2019
Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

12:48 27.06.2019
Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

20:59 21.06.2019
Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

18:44 21.06.2019
Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

16:47 21.06.2019
Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

14:02 21.06.2019
Tymoshenko in favor of broad coalition in parliament after early elections

Tymoshenko in favor of broad coalition in parliament after early elections

12:37 21.06.2019
Journalists call censorship of media owners, low qualification of colleagues main threats to freedom of speech in Ukraine – poll

Journalists call censorship of media owners, low qualification of colleagues main threats to freedom of speech in Ukraine – poll

12:57 19.06.2019
Five parties have real chances to enter parliament – poll

Five parties have real chances to enter parliament – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

DFU Agro claims possible loss of $100,000-300,000 over land conflict with Gorodok-Agro

Almost half Ukrainians would vote for NATO accession, 56.7% for joining EU – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians ready to support autonomy for Russia-occupied areas of Donbas within Ukraine – survey

Criminal case registered about false claims by Portnov about Poroshenko's so-called crimes – Poroshenko's lawyer

Imports of base oil lawful, no grounds for seizure of goods – Soft Oil

More than half of Ukrainians believe Russia can pose real threat to Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity – poll

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine – Socis poll

United nationalist forces running for Rada to resist revenge by pro-Russia forces, achieve peace on Ukraine's terms

United nationalist forces entering not less than 200 members of parliament candidates – Tiahnybok

Almost 70% of Ukrainians would support at referendum Ukraine's accession to EU - poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD