Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

KYIV. June 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Six political parties can surpass the five percent barrier and enter parliament in early elections on July 21. They are led by the Servant of the People Party, according to the results of a survey conducted by the SOCIS Center for Social and Market Research.

According to poll results released on Friday at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency, some 37.1% of all respondents are ready to support Servant of the People.

Opposition Bloc – For Life is the second most popular party with 9.7%, followed by European Solidarity with 6.9%, Batkivschyna with 6.8% and the Holos (Voice) Party with 5.3%.

Taking into account the margin of statistical error, the Strength and Honor Party might also enter parliament. It was supported by 3.2% of respondents.

The Civil Position Party with 2.1%, Oleh Liashko's Radical Party with 1.7%, the Svoboda Party with 1.4%, the Opposition Bloc – Party of Peace and Development with 1.3%, the Ukrainian Strategy Party with 1%, the Samopomich Party with 0.9% and other parties (lower than 0.7%) are not in a position to enter parliament, according to the poll results. Some 16.1% of respondents declined to answer questions or said they have not determined for whom they will vote, while 6.2% said they will not vote.

Among respondents who have decided for whom they will vote in parliamentary elections, 47.6% said they would support Servant of the People, Opposition Platform – For Life would be supported by 12.4%, European Solidarity by 8.8%, Batkivschyna by 8.7%, Holos by 6.8%, and Strength and Honor by 4.1%.

Civil Position would receive support from 2.7% of voters who have made up their minds, followed by the Radical Party with 2.2%, Svoboda with 1.7%, Opposition Bloc – Party of Peace and Development with 1.6%, Ukrainian Strategy – 1.6%, Samopomich with 1.2%, and other parties with 0.8%.

The survey was conducted from June 14 to June 19. Some 2,000 people took part aged 18 and older. The statistical margin of error of survey results is +/-2.2%.