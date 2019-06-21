Press Conferences

14:02 21.06.2019

Tymoshenko in favor of broad coalition in parliament after early elections

1 min read

KYIV. June 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Leader of the Batkivshchyna party Yulia Tymoshenko considers it necessary to create a broad coalition in the Verkhovna Rada of the new convocation after the extraordinary elections.

"Whatever the majority the presidential party enters [the parliament], I simply advise the president to create the widest possible coalition for such an important goal as the revival of Ukraine, which this parliament will be capable of, but with the forces that profess Ukraine's pro-European choice, who profess patriotism, who serve Ukraine," said Tymoshenko at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, according to her, even if "the president considers that the faction is self-sufficient and its number does not require the formation of a coalition," Batkivshchyna will not go into opposition.

Tymoshenko stressed that outside the coalition, Batkivshchyna would do everything that depends on it to help the president and not lose the chance that Ukraine has again received.

Tags: #conference #tymoshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:59 21.06.2019
Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

18:44 21.06.2019
Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

16:47 21.06.2019
Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

12:37 21.06.2019
Journalists call censorship of media owners, low qualification of colleagues main threats to freedom of speech in Ukraine – poll

Journalists call censorship of media owners, low qualification of colleagues main threats to freedom of speech in Ukraine – poll

12:57 19.06.2019
Five parties have real chances to enter parliament – poll

Five parties have real chances to enter parliament – poll

16:50 18.06.2019
Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

16:20 17.06.2019
More than half of Ukrainians believe Russia can pose real threat to Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity – poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe Russia can pose real threat to Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity – poll

18:41 14.06.2019
United nationalist forces running for Rada to resist revenge by pro-Russia forces, achieve peace on Ukraine's terms

United nationalist forces running for Rada to resist revenge by pro-Russia forces, achieve peace on Ukraine's terms

15:06 14.06.2019
United nationalist forces entering not less than 200 members of parliament candidates – Tiahnybok

United nationalist forces entering not less than 200 members of parliament candidates – Tiahnybok

13:19 14.06.2019
Almost 70% of Ukrainians would support at referendum Ukraine's accession to EU - poll

Almost 70% of Ukrainians would support at referendum Ukraine's accession to EU - poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Imports of base oil lawful, no grounds for seizure of goods – Soft Oil

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine – Socis poll

Six parties enter Rada, Servant of the People holds the lead - Socis poll

Public organizations of Donbas call for creating online platform for projects to develop affected areas

Rada profile committee sends application about violation of law by Health ministry to law enforcers

Seven parties can win seats in next parliament - poll

Appeal court obliges NCER to ensure refunding of UAH 590 mln to Kharkivgaz for unviable tariff

Number of road accidents involving two-wheeled transport 30% up since season start – expert

Activists, deputies call on parties to adhere to 30% gender quota for party lists in early Rada elections

Experts of Swiss Democracy Foundation to share experience of direct democracy with Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD