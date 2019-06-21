Tymoshenko in favor of broad coalition in parliament after early elections

KYIV. June 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Leader of the Batkivshchyna party Yulia Tymoshenko considers it necessary to create a broad coalition in the Verkhovna Rada of the new convocation after the extraordinary elections.

"Whatever the majority the presidential party enters [the parliament], I simply advise the president to create the widest possible coalition for such an important goal as the revival of Ukraine, which this parliament will be capable of, but with the forces that profess Ukraine's pro-European choice, who profess patriotism, who serve Ukraine," said Tymoshenko at a press conference in the Interfax-Ukraine agency in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, according to her, even if "the president considers that the faction is self-sufficient and its number does not require the formation of a coalition," Batkivshchyna will not go into opposition.

Tymoshenko stressed that outside the coalition, Batkivshchyna would do everything that depends on it to help the president and not lose the chance that Ukraine has again received.