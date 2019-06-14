United nationalist forces entering not less than 200 members of parliament candidates – Tiahnybok

KYIV. June 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Ukrainian nationalist parties and organizations which have united have said they will field their candidates in practically all majoritarian districts in early elections to parliament scheduled for July 21, Svoboda Party leader Oleh Tiahnybok has said. Tiahnybok tops the list of the united nationalist ticket in the national party-list race.

"I can't say now exactly, but [we will field candidates] in almost all majoritarian districts, a minimum of 200 candidates [out of 213 majoritarian districts in Ukraine]," he said during a press conference at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Friday.

Tiahnybok did not rule out agreements with other political forces, who are also fielding their candidates in races nationwide.

The politician said agreements would likely be struck on the regional level.

"For example, we will ask our candidate to stand down in a district in exchange for a competitor's candidate to stand down in a district where a win for our candidate is important," he said.

As reported, on June 10, National Corps, Svoboda, Right Sector, veterans and civil organizations decided to participate in early parliamentary elections as part of one nationalist bloc unifying patriotic groups and organizations.

Topping the united list of nationalist forces is Tiahnybok, independent member of parliament Andriy Biletsky, national movement Deeds leader and ex-Right Sector leader Dmytro Yarosh and current Right Sector leader Andriy Tarasenko. Ruslan Koshulynsky, ex-Parliament Deputy Speaker and presidential candidate from the Svoboda Party, is fifth on the list.