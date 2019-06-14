Press Conferences

13:19 14.06.2019

Almost 70% of Ukrainians would support at referendum Ukraine's accession to EU - poll

1 min read

KYIV. June 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) - About 70% of Ukrainian citizens are ready to vote at a referendum for Ukraine's accession to the European Union and a little more than half would support their country's joining NATO, according to a poll conducted by the SOCIS Social and Marketing Research Center.

The poll results were released at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Some 68.1% of respondents said they would vote for Ukraine's accession to the EU, 17.1% would vote against it, 5.9% would not take part in the referendum, and 8.9% refused to answer or could know answer.

Some 51.1% would answer affirmatively to the question of a referendum on Ukraine's entry into NATO, 29.4% would vote against it, 7.4% would not participate in the referendum, and 12.1% refused to answer or could not answer.

The study was conducted from May 29 to June 6. Some 4,000 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error is 1.6%.

Tags: #poll #conference #referendum
